“Do Not Be Afraid to Explore Further Education”

The graduates of the Nimba County Community College have been urged not to be afraid to explore further education, as they exit the walls of the college with their “AA” degrees.

Delivering the keynote address at the commencement convocation on January 12, 2019, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. B. Elias Shoniyin, told the graduates, “for some of you, this is the end of your official scholastic journey, while for others, the journey goes on to another level, a full Bachelor of Arts degree or beyond.”

“But, I urged you to not be afraid to explore further education, for therein lie the adventure that will guarantee the expansion of your intellects and success,” he said.

Hon. Shoniyin, who spoke on the theme, “How the DCD Government is Rebuilding the Liberian Educational System” stimulated the consciousness of the graduates for pursuing a realistic, but optimist future.

He said, “the event we celebrate today, marks a milestone and a turning point in the lives of you, young men and women, who are honored here today.”

“It is milestone, because you have taken a major step in reaching your life goal, the essence of your aspirations as you ascend in the journey of life,” he said.

“Today marks a turning point for many of you, not because degrees are being conferred on you, but that you are headed out there into the real world. It is a turning point because you must now step forward to begin a new journey that offers much promise from which there must be no return to your past life, the sky can no longer be your limit,” he added.

Hon. Shoniyin explained that the Administration of President George Manneh Weah recognizes that education is a catalyst for driving sustainable socio-economic development which would lead Liberia into a prosperous future.

He added that to maintain the peace, education remains a paramount commitment of government that is why the pillar #1 of the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) promises power to the people, which marks the new dawn for Liberia’s development.

“Noting the urgency of investing in the people, particularly the youth, as promised in the PAPD, President Weah demonstrated his government’s unrelenting dedication when he declared tuition free for all public universities and colleges in Liberia,” he said.

Explaining the government’s recognition of empowerment of our people, where 60% of the population is under the age of 35, many of whom were war affected youth, he told the graduates, “The government and the people of this county have given you an undeniable platform, where you have engrossed ourselves in the doctrine of academia for the last two years.”

The Nimba County Community College graduated about 126 students in this 4th Commencement Convocation with associate of arts degrees.

Among the 126 graduates, the Department of Science and Agriculture put out 103 students. This department offered several courses, including geology, forestry, general agriculture, mining engineering, information technology, laboratory technology, natural resource management and nursing.

However, the President of the college Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor has expressed many thanks and appreciation to President George M. Weah the opportunity given them to help move the country forward in a process aimed at enhancing peace, reconciliation and development.

He said the NCCC is a developing institution, with the aim and objective to provide knowledge, skills and to encourage individuals to develop self-esteem.

However, Dr. Wonkeryor has expressed some financial difficulties, since he took over as president of the college last year. “Currently, the college is faced with a multiplicity of challenges critical among which is the issue of finance,” he said.