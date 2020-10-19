DKT Liberia Honors 15 Dedicated Midwives, Health Care Providers

DKT Liberia- International, a social marketing enterprise that promotes the sale and use of family planning products and services in the country recently, held an appreciation dinner in honor of fifteen (15) dedicated, professional midwives and healthcare providers.

The ceremony took place in Paynesville City and coincided with the observance of this year’s World Contraception Day celebration organized by DKT Liberia in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

The celebration, which took placed under the theme, “Together We Can Create a World Where Every Pregnancy is wanted” was supported by the Swedish Government through its Embassy in Liberia.

Each year, on September 26, World Contraception Day seeks to improve awareness of contraceptive methods to enable men and women to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health.

Antonio Cazares Turcott, DKT Liberia Country Manager, said the purpose of the event was intended to recognize the efforts of midwives and all healthcare providers in Liberia.

“You are an agent of change and making a difference in the world. It was you that remained in the front line of the COVID-19 Pandemic that impacted our lives,” he added.

Mr. Turcott said his organization is committed to supporting the government to increase awareness of sexual and reproductive health for women and girls.

“In DKT, we believe that all women and men have a fundamental right to decide when to become parents, regardless of their country of origin or socioeconomic status,” he said.

The DKT Country Manager re-affirmed the entity’s commitment to working with their partners to make sure that women and girls make an informed decision, especially on the issue of sexual and reproductive health.

He said, “We must be able to have safe and protected sex so that no pregnancy that is unplanned or unwanted will come. We cannot do it alone and this is why we are here today to bestow honor on you.”

Mr. Turcott acknowledged the Swedish Embassy for its support in creating more awareness and access to sexual and reproductive health care for women and girls.

He further assured the government of DKT Liberia International’s commitment to creating a vibrant and safe place where every pregnancy is wanted.

In celebrating the world contraception week, DKT also had a promotion with 14 Lydia partner Clinics from September 21 through 25, where interested clients got their family planning method for L$200 only, and DKT contributing L$800 to get their long-term method.

According to DKT, the total uptake on family planning products was 2,338; intrauterine devices (IUD) 446; Implants 1522; and Sayana press 158.

At the same time, the Swedish Ambassador to Liberia, Madam Ingrid Wetterqvist, pledged the embassy’s continued support to Liberia’s Sexual Reproductive Health and rights program.

Ambassador Wetterqvist also described the support as an integral part of her Government’s Foreign and Rural Development Cooperation Policies.

She said the promotion of Sexual Reproductive Health through the use of Contraceptive prevents unwanted pregnancy.

The Swedish Ambassador also praised the Liberian government’s efforts toward women and girls’ rights over the years.

Bentoe Tehoungue, Director of Family Health Division at the Ministry of Health, lauded the DKT and the Embassy of Sweden for the partnership.

Explaining the progress Family Planning has made so far in Liberia, Madam Tehoungue told the partners that the country has made some strides over the years, based on the partnership and collaboration.

At the same time, Mrs. Wilhelmina W. G. Flomo, president of the Midwives Association, thanked DKT and partners for the recognition.

She promised that as president of Liberian midwives, they will try to always do their best to contribute the health system in Liberia.

Those honored during the program include, Klanneh B. Thompson; Ruth Dorbor Wakor; Sarah Layweh; Damawah Y. Saye; Kelbriline Quaye-Saamoi; Mariam M.T. Boimah and Marline Marley Moses.

Others are: Ranitta Hart Ketteh; Anna K. Gbe; Anita Saysay-Varney; Rosalina T. D. Wesseh; Deddeh Z. Kolubah; Emma P. Glasgow; Cecelia N. Barh and Bornor Korlewala.