Diplomatic Missions Challenge Weah to Promptly Probe Zwedru Violence

Diplomats serving their respective countries and organizations in Liberia have called on the George Weah administration to see reasons to promptly and thoroughly investigate the recent saga in Zwedru, which led to an angry mob claiming to be from the ruling political party staging roadblocks, demanding the exit of Montserrado County District #10 Lawmaker, Yekeh Kolubah from Zwedru due to what they called, “Kolubah’s incessant insults directed at President Weah.”

“We welcome President Weah’s statement denouncing and repudiating the attack and urge Liberian authorities to swiftly investigate the incident in an objective and non-partisan manner but caution that he President Weah must ensure that all those who perpetrated the acts against Representative Kolubah and ANC standard-bearer, Alexander Cummings and all others within the opposition who were with the two opposition leaders be brought to justice,” said the diplomats.

The UN Resident Coordinator, ECOWAS Ambassador, and the Chargés d’Affaires of the European Union and the United States of America fully support the concern expressed by the Inter-Religious Council, the Catholic Diocese of Cape Palmas, the Providence Baptist Church, the Legislative Caucus of Grand Gedeh, other religious leaders and political stakeholders, including President George Manneh Weah and his Government, over the use of hate speech and mob violence, and particularly, the recent attack against opposition politicians in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

“Most Liberians from all walks of life have demonstrated their commitment to peace and are resolved to learn lessons from their past to embrace a culture of peaceful competition for political leadership and responsibility, the joint statement from the diplomatic corps said.

“Such action will send a clear signal that threats and violence have no place in the democratic dispensation which the people of Liberia have established for their country,” the group emphasized.

They added: “We call on all parties to refrain from undue provocation and incendiary language, promotion of misinformation, falsehood and mistrust that has the propensity to fuel political tensions, divisiveness, and violence.”

The diplomatic missions reiterated their commitments to further supporting the country in its democratic sojourn.

“As Liberia works towards the preparation of inclusive, free, fair, transparent, credible, and peaceful senatorial elections as well as a referendum in December 2020, we pledge our support to increased opportunities for genuine dialogue and constructive engagement on issues that will advance Liberia’s democracy and development, they said.

On Thursday, July 30, the nation and the world over rose that early morning to viral video footage on social media, depicting the extreme anger of a group of zealots claiming to be from the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), the lead political party of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), against Rep. Yekeh Kolubah who was visiting Grand Gedeh County.

It took President Weah three days to condemn the act of violence against Kolubah and others, which he enunciated at his Church in Paynesville. In his remarks, he implored all those who claim to love him to avoid violence.

The Liberia National Police has since told the public that it has launched an investigation into the matter already. However, the police under the Weah Administration has had a history of standing by and watching political violence take place without any intervention. In two previous cases, two female opposition candidates were rescued from being mobbed nearly to death by ruling party supporters. The women, having filed their complaints to the Liberia National Police, say they have yet to be notified of the results of those investigations.

Liberia has a long history of mob violence due to what many attribute to injustice, mainly for the poor, especially when expected prompt action by government, including the arrest and prosecution of people responsible for certain crimes or offenses, are delayed or denied.

Liberia’s history of civil unrest since 1979 remains fresh on the minds of many citizens as genuine peace and reconciliation are yet to take place with no justice for survivors of horrible massacres and crimes against humanity.

Series of Legislative by-elections due to deaths of Lawmakers and presidential appointment of a Senator to the Supreme Court Bench have been held since Weah came into power. Many hope that the December 8 Special Senatorial election across the country will be the first litmus test for sustaining and consolidating the country’s hard-earned peace that the Weah administration will have passed.

Meanwhile, there is much tension brewing in the vote-rich Montserrado County, where the ruling CDC hopes to reclaim its senatorial seat lost to opposition candidate, Abraham Darius Dillon from the Montserrado Senate seat.

Dillon, who won a very popular vote in July of 2019 at the by-election conducted to replace fallen Montserrado Senator, Geraldine Doe-Sheriff, has fully established himself as the messiah for the electorates. He has taken on the title the “Light” due to his vocal stance against his colleagues for many things he thinks are wrongly proceeding on Capitol Hill against the interest of those who voted for change.