Dillon Slams Weah’s Sirleaf Blame-Game

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, slamming what he sees as a blame-game directed against former President Sirleaf, has questioned the consciences of President George Weah and his Vice President, Jewel Howard Taylor for resorting to such tactics.
He said that while they criticized ills and corruption allegedly carried out by the past administration of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, they are now in charge of the country and therefore should be correcting those ills.
“George Weah and Jewel Howard-Taylor were in the Senate with CDC holding the singular largest block in the House of Representatives. CDC cried during the Ellen/UP-led administration that ‘Ellen Government passed 68 investment agreements but only two met the best standards of law.’ Funny!!” Senator Dillon wrote in a post on his Facebook page.
Senator Dillon, who once served as a special Office Chief of Staff to Vice President Taylor while she was Senator of Bong County during the first term of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, went further to state: “When Ellen became President, she insisted the Firestone and Mittal Steel agreements needed review. She took the bull by the horn and reviewed said agreements and made amendments for the better. She did not cry; and did not shift blames all day and night. That’s leadership and courage!!”
In his comments posted on June 18, 2020, Senator Dillon, whose popularity is among the ordinary people rather than his colleagues in the Legislature, further indicated, “Interestingly, CDC now rules the country with George Weah and Jewel Howard-Taylor at the top of Government. They have the power and the authority to order, cause review or revocation of said ’66 bogus’ agreements which they passed during the Ellen-led administration.”
By these observations, Senator Dillon hit further, “But the Weah/CDC-led regime lacks the balls; spineless! They simply choose to cry and shift blames all day and night; and they expect people to sit and cry alongside them!”
Up to press time yesterday, the Senator’s post had met 435 likes and other forms of affirmative reactions and over 50 comments of support. The comments were mostly in consonance with his idea expressed.
However, other comments debunked his post and described him as a “Hypocrite” propagating lies and speaking what he is not able to do.
In one comment, Dillon, who his followers described as “Light,” was referred to as “Chinese light,” which will soon go off because the position he occupies now is a vacation job that a candidate of the Coalition for Democratic Change will soon take away from him.
In a rebuttal, another comment challenged the above and called for presentation of a candidate on the social media platform to see whether or not the person matches Senator Dillon, their choice.
“Up to now, no one has come out to show [himself] or herself. Your ticket will remain empty, and if any of your men come out, he will be beaten like a market dog,” the reaction noted.
It can be recalled that President George Weah, upon taking office in 2018, expressed during his first state of the nation address that his administration was taking over a ‘broke’ economy; the statement that former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf debunked and said her administration left US$150 million in Liberia’s reserve.
Over time, the Weah Administration has complained of lacking the financial support to run the country, and supporters have attributed the menace to alleged looting of the country by the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Administration. However his critics have slammed such complaints terming them as unacceptable excuse. They charge that President Weah had and still has the opportunity to review the said bogus concession agreements as well as to call President Sirleaf to account for her stewardship.
According to them he has failed to do so owing to his inaugural promise to protect her interests but more so out of fear of being exposed for his alleged links to the disappearance of the 16bn Liberian dollar banknotes, citing his failure to compel former CBL governor, Nathaniel Patray to grant access to investigators to do a physical count of money held in the CBl’s vaults.
Meanwhile, and contrary to public speculations and expectations, there has so far been no official reaction from the government neither from the CDC on Senator Dillon’s comments which have is seemingly provoking intense public debate.
“Would NOCAL audit reveal how much the oil company reportedly spent on Senator Dillon’s tuition, and would he be recommended for prosecution for causing financial loss to the state as he refused to complete his courses and graduate?
But Senator Dillon and others, under the banner of the Council of Patriots, would go on to stage numerous protests calling for transparency, accountability and open governance. But when hard pressed to be an exhibitionist of those qualities as well, he refuses and carries on showboating.
Venerable Nobel Peace Laureate, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, remains right in his quote: “Sometimes we become what we hate in others.”
Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, a known critic of all the wrong things of governance, is slowly but steadily becoming what he criticized. First, it was the expensive SUV which he promised not to ride. Later it was the donation of his salary to his office staff, instead of the county as initially promised. Now, it is US$6,500 to pass the state of emergency and the economic stimulus package.” Culled from FPA/Daily Observer
Nonsense as usual. Isn’t it astonishing that the one who, at least, is taking a stab at some of the vices that have shackled our capacity to grow and develop for so long as a nation, and no matter how small for now but just the audacity to expose and scare those rascals, has become the target of vicious attacks daily? Shine the light senator, and let all dark forces quiver and eviscerate just by the mention of the name Dillon! Let it shine senator, so that all who sees it will convert to good will and the name of your heavenly father will be glorified. The light! Senator Dillon, the Light!
But of course, Abraham Dillon is a hypocrite exploiting the ever-present corrupt conduct of politicians and the never-ending anti-government public emotions incited by the opposition of a given polity or citizenry, everywhere in the world.
Donald Trump carried out the very hypocrisy about “draining poverty, corruption, and racism out of Washington”. Today, the very Americans who cheered him Donald Trump, just wish the elections were today or tomorrow, to dump him Trump into oblivion.
And this is just what is about to happen to Abraham Dillon in the forthcoming elections. If Dillon were what he rants about, he would not have defended his “operational funds” mantra.
Nor would he had been a beneficiary of he collapse of NOCAL. He would have not been the one riding the expensive SUV which he promised not to ride after his facebook and widespread criticism about senators using such expensive cars.
Nor would he Dillon turn out to be A LIAR PROMISING TO DONATE PORTION OF HIS SALARY TO THE COUNTY, WHEN HE ACTUALLY HAD NO INTENT KEEPING SUCH PROMISE.
Concerned citizen! Do you have anything personal against senator Dillion? You keep on talking this nonsense about NOCAL scholarship that was awarded to senator Dillion, do you know how many Liberians benefit from public corporations and government scholarships every year? I will say no because you don’t. You only know about the scholarship that benefited senator Dillion. Your reasoning are limited and it’s about time you encourage our government to audit all scholarship that was offered to every Liberians, not just senator Dillion, and public officials that, their salaries don’t correspond with their savings.
Another point you should be discussing is for our government to tell us Liberians, were are the funds coming from to support the so called scholarship announcement passed by the president to sustained the students at our nation highest institution of learning, the university of Liberia. Do you understands the impact of this scholarship on students and the administration at the university of Liberia presently? I will say no again because, you don’t have any idea on such burden except for senator Dillion scholarship that was awarded by NOCAL, was he was the first nor last to be awarded scholarship in Liberia? I will say no and he just happened to fall with in the group of people that has benefited from scholarship programs in Liberia. Don’t be selective.
Yes, the 66 of 68 bogus concession agreements. Has CDC taken a close look at those agreements in the interest of the country and people? If it hasn’t, it should without delay!