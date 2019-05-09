Dillon Granted Bail

– As Judge Willie Exposes Flaw in Police’s Murder Charge

Judge Roosevelt Willie of Criminal Court ‘A’ at the Temple of Justice granting of bail to Oliver P. Dillon, the coordinator for Decentralization at the Ministry of Transport, who police had charged with murder, has exposed some glaring flaws in the investigation of the matter, a source has informed the Daily Observer.

The police probe also claimed that on April 12, 2019, at 12 midnight in the Gardnersville Supermarket Community, along the Somalia Drive, Dillon was attacked by his victim, Emmanuel Koffa, and two of Koffa’s colleagues with a pair of scissors, but in the process, Dillon pulled out a knife and stabbed Koffa twice in his chest that left Koffa dead, only to be charged with murder.

But the Dillon’s legal team resisted and subsequently prayed Judge Willie to bail the defendant out of jail.

Besides, the investigation supported Dillon’s self-defense action when it agreed that the vicinity in which the incident occurred was noted to be a crime breeding area, and that there was no history of quarrel or misunderstanding between Koffa and Dillon, and there were no arrangements for them to meet at the place of the incident.

However Judge Willie, dismissing the Prosecution’s argument that Dillon should not be granted bail because the crime murder was not a bailable offense, said Dillon can be admitted to bail except that the state must prove that presumption is great and proof is evident.

The Judge further noted “the burden was on the prosecution to show by testimony, and or real evidence that there is no question of the defendant’s guilt.”

Judge Willie also ordered that Dillon, “while on bail, will report to the Sheriff office three times a week Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:00 a.m. to sign the attendance sheet.”

He added, “The court says that any failure by the defendant placed on bail to abide by these guidelines will leave this court will no alternative, but to declare the defendant as bail-jumping to be arrested and re-incarcerated.” However, the prosecutors have appealed Judge Willie’s decision before the Supreme Court.

Recalling the official report of the police investigation, on April 12, 2019, defendant Oliver Dillon parked his vehicle opposite the Jeety Trading Corporation in Via Town, Bushrod Island around 12 midnight and went home. At home, the record says, Dillon decided to use his computer, but could not find his reading glasses and one of his cell phones, but noticed he forgot about the items in the car.

Later, he decided to go back to collect his items, “as Dillon was approaching his car, he encountered three men, including the Koffa (victim). One of them was in possession of a pair of scissors.”

The three, police alleged engaged Dillon in the darkness with aggression and malicious intent, but in the process, Dillon pulled out a knife and stabbed Koffa twice in his left chest.