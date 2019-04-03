Dignity Liberia Delegation Provides Livelihood for Women

Dignity Liberia, a non-governmental organization (NGO), recently provided livelihood for selected women that were trained in tailoring with specific concentration on menstrual cups.

The entity, which is located at Family Medical Center in Jacob Town, outside Monrovia, is headed by Reverend Emie Sam-Peal and Matthew Walters, the office manager.

Prior to the coming of the delegation, the members used to make the menstrual cups and send them to Liberia for use by the students at Liberia Fistula Rehab Center. This time around, they were in the country to teach the students how to make the cups for themselves.

In addition, Dignity Liberia constructed a Palava Hut at the Liberia Fistula Rehab Center, valued over US$3,000.

Some female students from Lott Carey Baptist Mission, Effort Baptist and Candle Light schools also benefited from the training, as well as those selected from the Liberia Fistula Rehab Center, located at Phebe Hospital Compound, Gbarnga, Bong County.

Dignity Liberia seeks to bring restoration and hope to women with fistula and their communities through healing, education, and fistula prevention.

The eight women delegation from the U.S. was headed by Kathi P. Gutierrez. Other members were Becky Mueller, Vicky I, Vicky S, Sisters Susie, Martha, Linda and Susan. They were in the country from March 5 to March 20, 2019, but trained those they selected from March 11-12, beginning with some students from Lott Carey Baptist Mission, and Hope for Women, based in Brewerville City.

Also, from March 15-16, members of the delegation presented gift items to some of the students, the trainers and their children at the Liberia Fistula Rehab Center in Gbarnga. The delegation also presented gift items to members of Effort Baptist Fellowship in Cooper Town, Salala District, also in Bong County.

The training was meanwhile climaxed at Effort Baptist Church in Paynesville City, from March 18-19, 2019. Prior to the delegation’s departure for the States, they held a meeting with the director and staff at the Family Health Division at the Ministry of Health.

Members of the delegation were requested to return to the country to teach the women beginning with those at the Family Health Division, who will in turn teach other women across the country with similar training.