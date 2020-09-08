Digital Payment Platform, TipMe, Launches in Liberia

— Promises to offer digital financial solutions that benefit all stakeholders

As the Government, through the Central of Bank of Liberia (CBL) continues to push for financial inclusion driven by a cashless economy, a 100% Liberian-owned and operated financial services company on Monday, September 7, 2020, launched the first electronic payment mobile application known as TipMe-Liberia.

The company is licensed by the CBL and has a license franchise from TipMe Global; a US-based financial application developer.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Laureine Guilao, TipMe Liberia’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), told the participants that the company will offer a wide range of electronic financial solutions including an app-based mobile money wallet, international remittance, salary payment, as well as bill payment services in the country.

In addition, Ms. Guilao said, TipMe-Liberia also offers an e-commerce platform which enables local businesses to sell their goods and services online.

“With this launch here in Monrovia,” she said, “We begin our journey to connect individuals and businesses across Liberia, and then across Africa on one seamless platform. As pioneers of TipMe Global, we are not only striving for financial inclusion within our borders, but paving the way for worldwide connection.”

She further told the gathering that customers will have the opportunity to load their TipMe wallets by simply visiting their website using any visa or Mastercard, adding, “This also enables friends or family members from abroad to purchase vouchers for someone with a TipMe wallet here in Liberia.”

Ms. Guilao said the primary goal of her institution (TipMe Liberia) is to develop it as the most convenient and customer-friendly payment method through smart-phone. “With the COVID-19 global pandemic shifting economies and customer behavior, TipMe is here to present a solution to market needs,” she added.

TipMe Liberia CEO said her institution has built a team with vast experience in financial services, and will deliver that expertise to all of its customers, stressing, “We are also committed to Liberia’s progress, and we plan to make our contribution through financial literacy. We believe that all Liberians can benefit from increased financial skills, and better financial management, which is key to our growth. We will be creating spaces where we can share knowledge with our community.”

For her part, the Chief Executive Officer of Global TipMe, Madam Sarah Tarawallie, expressed gratitude for the opening of TipMe Liberia and lauded the Government of Liberia for approving its establishment in the Country. “We at Global TipMe are indeed happy today for the launch of the program in Liberia; we appreciate the President, Dr. George Manneh Weah and his government, for affording TipMe Liberia the opportunity to be legalized as a business entity.

“Today is a great day for Liberia. Indeed, today is a day for West Africa and Africa, as this day marks the first step in our ambitious journey in the transformation of the continent’s moribund cash-in-hand business tradition of doing business to one that is digitally friendly, digitally customized and digitally guaranteed for use by all categories of the continent’s people.”

Madam Tarawallie assured all potential Liberian customers that they are committed to ensuring that “your Wallet is Safe.”

She, therefore, encouraged the management and staff of TipMe Liberia to stand first in “our long line of Ambassadors for the digital revolution to continue with the spirit of commitment and sacrifice displayed since the beginning of our collaboration. In this light, I can confidently tell the Liberian people that not only are your money or finances in very safe and professional hands, but be also reassured to benefit from support (where need be) to enable you better manage your funds to guarantee growth and financial stability.”

TipMe Global CEO used the occasion to call on Governments in the sub-region and the continent in general, to follow the bright example set by Liberia and to open up to “us and encourage their private sectors to tap into this platform, which I strongly believe can help in shining light on a number of black spots in money transfer and other related e-commerce activities. This is a revolution that we must win for the good of our continent and our peoples.”

Government officials, in separate remarks, expressed gratitude to the management of TipMe Liberia for its farsightedness in opening this financial and digital platform in the country, and further assured the entity of its fullest support in the economic growth of TipMe Liberia.

The launch was attended by several government officials including the Minister of Finance and Development and Planning, Samuel D. Tweah; Deputy Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Executive Governor, Dr. Musa Dukuly, the National Investment Commission (NIC) Chairman Mr. Mowelleh Gray, and the head of the Liberia Revenue Authority, Thomas Doe-Nah.