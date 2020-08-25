Did GiveDirectly Try Cheat Liberian WASSCE Students?

GiveDirectly, the acclaimed non-profit organization implementing the USAID funded cash transfer program for some 42,000 Liberian high school seniors who are taking the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Exams (WASSCE), has denied allegations that it corruption in administering the process.

GiveDirectly is a nonprofit organization that helps families living in extreme poverty by making unconditional cash transfers to them via mobile phone. According to the organization’s website, GiveDirectly has replaced all of its in-person interactions with new remote protocols for targeting, identity verification, and follow-up. In Liberia, GiveDirectly is testing contactless outreach and enrollment of vulnerable recipients in Liberia to develop a digital model that can work in areas that lack infrastructure.

In denying the allegations, GiveDirectly reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that all eligible 12th graders sitting this year’s WASSCE exam in Liberia “will receive their US$50 (L$10,000)” earmarked by USAID “to help them cover the cost of transportation to school as well as daily food and other needs.”

“Eligible students who have enrolled online for the program are now receiving their first payment of L$5000 and should expect the second payment,” Namita Desai, GiveDirectly Country Liberia Representative said. The statement from GiveDirectly comes after huge public outcry from Liberians on social media after it paid the first installment of the stipend instead of the one-time payment, as mentioned by USAID.

In one of its messages, GiveDirectly failed to inform the receiving students that the cash was the first installment of the US$50 earmarked for each individual by USAID until it was discrepancy was flagged.

“You have received LD5000 from the GiveDirectly receipt bulk account,” the SMS message read without any further explanation.

However, it is yet unclear if GiveDirectly will keep its promise as some students who enrolled in the program early last week have yet to receive their share of the money.

By paying the students’ money in two installments, GiveLiberia downplayed the announcement from USAID, which informed the public that the cash payout was supposed to be delivered as a one-time stipend of approximately US$50.

“The program funded by USAID will provide a one-time cash stipend of approximately US$50 to all 12th-grade students from public and private schools in Liberia’s fifteen counties who are registered to take the Exams. Some forty-two thousand 12th graders are eligible to receive the stipends to help them meet the cost of transportation to school, as well as their daily food and other basic needs as they prepare for the Exams, which are being administered from August 17 to September 2, 2020,” USAID Liberia Mission Director, Sara Walter, said in a statement.

She added that the stipend program “reflects the commitment of the Government and People of the United States not only to help Liberia contain the spread of COVID-19 but to also deal with the broader impact of the disease, including the economic uncertainties it has created across Liberia.” However, Director Walter said that the stipends will not be offered annually.

“Cover-Up” makes it fishier

In response to GiveDirectly statement, Sen. Abe Darrius Dillion in a Facebook post said the cover-up statement from GiveDirectly makes the situation more fishy than explained.

Giving an analogy, Sen. Dillion linked the statement from GiveDirectly to a situation where a father conceals information from his child about his/her uncle’s gift, including the full amount.

“Your Uncle knows your father does not really do much for you, even when he has it. Your Uncle decides to help you with $50 for transportation and lunch during the exam. You do not know anything about the gift from your uncle. And your father does not tell you about the gift; you do not know the full amount.

“Then, you receive a text message that someone sent you US$25 to help with your lunch and transportation for the exam,” Sen. Dillion said. “You not only surprised, you are happy. In your happiness, you announce that you have received US$25 from a stranger for your lunch and transportation. Your Uncle hears that you received only US$25 out of the $50, so he is not happy with your father for not giving you the full amount ONE TIME.”

According to Sen. Dillion, out of shame and embarrassment, your father comes back to say he will send the balance later, as a means of covering up a possible motive to have robbed you of the balance $25.

“Then your father comes back to say, no ooh, I only meant to keep half of the $50 for you until you finish your exam. If your father was sincere in the first place, why did [he not] tell you that your Uncle was kind enough to help you with $50 for your lunch and transportation, but you will receive half now and he will keep the balance until you complete the exam?,” Sen. Dillion added.