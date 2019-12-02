Diaspora Liberians Head to Washington DC for Historic Confab

Former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large leads powerful list of speakers

The leadership of the “All Liberian Diaspora Conference” has announced the list of major speakers, who will address key issues ranging from economic development to Dual citizenship, immigration protection for Liberians abroad, war crimes, and Women Empowerment.

According a dispatch from the office of the Chairman for the All Liberian Diaspora Conference, Emmanuel S. Wettee, leading the list of speakers is former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large, Stephen Rapp, who will serve as the Conference keynote speaker. Amb. Rapp is renowned for his role in the past decade as the U.S. Special Envoy on War Crimes.

Major guest speakers at the event include former USAID Mission Director to Liberia, Dr. Anthony Chan; Former Chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Cllr. Jerome J. Verdier, and former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Advisor, Cllr. Seward M. Cooper Sr.

Other speakers include former Swiss Banker and Liberian Diaspora leader, Michael G. Mueller; Brooklyn Park MN. Councilman Wynfred Russell; Liberian Educator, Dr. Emily Erskine; and former ULAA President Wilmot Kunney, along with the Washington DC-based Liberian Community President, and Chair of the Liberian Women’s Initiative, Madam Lucy Wilson Kear, and the Reverend Canon John T.W. Harmon, who will open the occasion.

The Conference, slated for December 6- 7, 2019, is expected to bring together dozens of Diaspora organizations, international organizations, Local, and state officials, recognized Liberian experts, and notable friends of Liberia. They will join officials of U.S. government, and international agencies in a bid to unite the Liberian Diaspora on major issues affecting Liberia.

According to the dispatch, the summit is a joint venture sponsored by the leading umbrella Liberian Diaspora organizations representing the various regions of the world, including the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), The European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA), The Federation of Liberian Communities in Australia (FOLICA), Conference of Liberian Organizations in the South Western United States (COLOSUS), the United Liberian Association Ghana (ULAG), and the Coalition of Concerned Liberians (CCL). The major Liberian Diaspora organization are united under the aegis of the All-Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship (ALCOD), representing over 500,000 Liberians in the Diaspora.

Discussions will also be geared towards fostering collaboration amongst the various Liberian Diaspora organizations, relief groups, and related non-governmental organizations to forge a united approach in the effort to help rebuild Liberia.

The two-day Conference which begins with a major immigration conference at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, will be held at the St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Center located at 15100 New Hampshire Avenue Silver Spring, Maryland.