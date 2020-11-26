Diaspora Liberians Amplify Push for “Yes” on Dual Citizenship

In spite of controversy concerning the conduct of the national referendum with the Supreme Court ruling that the National Elections Commission should not go ahead with the printing of ballots for the propositions on hand until separated to have enough awareness about so citizens can best decide how to vote for or against them, Liberians in the diaspora are campaigning that their compatriots here should all vote “Yes” to the Dual Citizenship proposition that is the first among the three congested propositions to be voted for.
“We are asking the Liberian people to vote “Yes” to proposition 1 because that will help to bring development to our country, and only Liberians can rebuild Liberia,” Emmanuel S. Wettee, Chairman of All Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship told the Daily Observer on Wednesday, November 25.
Wettee in his quest for passage of the Dual Citizenship proposition argues that Liberians fled the country in numbers during the course of the war and have stayed in the United States and other countries around the world for years and gained some status, and they are wishing to return to contribute to the building of their country.
He said coming has some constraints because, as a Liberian who declared citizenship in the US, it is difficult, if not unlawful, to own land in Liberia until one renounces one’s citizenship of the country one lives in. Moreover, the advocate said Liberia’s current law does not allow citizenship to be passed onto a child born by a Liberian abroad, noting, “We are all the same people; being wherever we are, does not take away who we are before going. So, we are saying that Liberians should vote ‘yes’ to Proposition 1.”
He said Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone have adopted Dual citizenship and their citizens are coming from Europe and the United States helping to build their countries and Liberia can do the same.
He wonders why would Liberians travel outside of their country and see all the good things there but cannot bring similar ideas to help build the country.
“For instance, they go and see health facilities in other countries, but they do not ask how people in those countries managed to reach at the levels they are.
Concerning the Supreme Court’s decision, Wettee said, “The Supreme Court did not say the referendum should not go on but asked the NEC to reprint the ballots to reflect all the propositions on the ballot and it is ongoing.”
The call for passage of the Dual Citizenship Law has been met with public resentment among Liberians at home. Some, recalling how government officials of past administrations were engaged in capital flight in the past administration, contend that giving dual citizenship to those in the diaspora would solidify capital flight as most people from abroad will use their citizenship to exploit the country.
Wettee agrees that “There are some bad apples” among people, but that should not be a condition for which other Liberians should be denied.
“I cannot sit here and say dual citizenship does not have a bad side. But if we put in the right processes and the right institutions, these things will not happen,” he said.
The Dual Citizenship advocate said besides man that God made directly, all other things after God’s creation are things to improve on and the Constitution is no exception. According to him, corruption is not a dual citizenship problem, but a character problem.
He, however, noted that he understands the concerns some citizens have that there are people who could use their status to get away with corruption and other malpractices, but warned that no one is responsible for the character of another.
Erasing the fear that some may leave the United States or other foreign nations to come to Liberia, commit a crime and abscond from the country, Mr. Wettee referenced Chucky Taylor as a classical example of one who committed crimes in Liberia and was arrested in the United States, prosecuted and convicted, and sentenced for to serve a prison term of 97 years. Therefore, he said having dual citizenship for Liberians living outside of the country will not in any way create the corridor for people to come and commit crimes here to run back abroad with impunity.
One concern with the dual citizenship issue is the granting of citizenship to non-negroes including the Lebanese. Responding to this concern, Mr. Wettee said the Liberian Constitution is clear on the issue of citizenship that only people of Negro descent are allowed to gain citizenship in Liberia.
Voting comes with two results; either what is voted on wins or loses. Concerning the contended proposition, the chairman of the All Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship noted that it will be a bitter pill to swallow if Liberians vote against the proposition, but they in the diaspora will respect the views of the people as far as democracy is concerned and will continue to insist until it is passed in a future referendum.
I think it’s a good idea to grant dual citizenship to all Liberians, once born in Liberia you’re always a Liberian. Those in the diaspora in America, for example, cannot be president in America, but the kids they born can become. If you attain citizenship in the USA, and eventually request for passport, it clearly says in that passport, “Place of birth: Liberia”, that is a fact that can never be denied. So first of all, being charged visa fees to come home where you are born should not exist in the first place. Only Liberians can build Liberia, no foreigner would. Our mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, and the list of relatives could go on and on, are all still in Liberia. We come once or twice a year to visit them because we love them and our beloved country. Think of all the remittances we send home on an annual basis, if we didn’t have our people and country at heart would we in the diaspora be doing that? I think the real question should be: Should the kids born overseas to Liberian parents hold high offices in Liberian government, or even become president of Liberia? The fact that they were never born in Liberia gives them limitations that all can agree to as matter of fact. I have been in Liberia a few times since being overseas and have begun carrying out developments all in the name of love for my country. I would like to encourage all Liberians back home to vote yes to this preposition come the next elections when it’s included in the ballots to vote on.
Liberia was founded by free blacks who were US citizens at the time and at the behest of the US govrnment and the American Colonization Society. As such, shouldn’t Liberia be accorded similar status as US colonies such as Guam, Puerto Rico, Samoa, Virgin Island, etc.? Even if not exactly the same status because Liberia was never colonized as such, but something to the effect of at least a laisse passer status for Liberians in general. I believe that will benefit all Liberians alike, far better than this self-seeking attempt to add another tier or “tribe” to the 16 we are already grappling with.
And the rationale by advocates of this “Dual citizenship” tell us because they fled the civil war in Liberia and settled in other countries, compelled them to assume the citizenships of those other countries, really? If that were the case one wonders then, why is it that other Liberians who equally fled the war to other countries in Europe and Africa, did not assume the citizenships of those other countries like Liberians in the US did en masse?
It goes to say there’s got to be something more attractive about US citizenship that makes people abandon their birth citizenship for it. And when given the opportunity to return home to the country these advocates claim they love so much, they squirm and begin to speak in foreign tongues, American, per chance? Instead they want to be Americans from the waist up and Liberians the other half.
Mind you, the Americans will not even recognize this so-called “Dual citizenship,” only Liberia will be fooling itself about the existence of that relationship. Why? Because if any of those traitors were to commit a crime in Liberia and escaped to America, America will never return them to Liberia for trial and why? Because America will not recognize them as Liberians but American citizens. And America does not return its citizens to “shithole countries” on account of their wanting judicial systems. Remember Ellen Cockhran? Thank you.
When you consider how the first group of Americo-Liberians treated indigenous Liberians in the past, only people who don’t learn from their history or past mistakes will want to repeat those same mistakes. The first Americo-Liberian class was just 5% of the population when they treated the 95 % indigenous like not even second class citizens but like dogs, so you can imagine the exploits of a new class three or four times that number.
Thank God all indications suggest that Liberians are resolved not to approve this treachery. If anyone wants to be Liberian, welcome. You want to be American, bye! No double dipping.