Diaspora Liberians Award Weah’s Legal Advisor, NEC Staff

…For Contributing to Dual Citizenship Fight

By Alloycious David

President George Weah’s Legal advisor, Cllr. Archibald F. Bernard and Attorney A. Teage Jalloh, have won the ‘Diaspora Personalities of the Year’ (2019) award for their contributions to the fight for dual citizenship.

The ‘Diaspora Person or Personalities of the Year Award’ is the most prestigious award from the Diaspora that is presented to individuals who made the most significant impact or contributions in the quest for dual citizenship in Liberia.

Voting is done annually by the All-Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship (ALCOD).

The ALCOD represents over 500,000 Liberians in the Diaspora and comprising of the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), The European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA), The Federation of Liberian Communities in Australia (FOLICA), Conference of Liberian Organizations in the South Western United States (COLOSUS), the United Liberian Association Ghana (ULAG), and the Coalition of Concerned Liberians (CCL).

According to a statement from the United States, the process for 2019 was tough because both institutions and people’s contributions made a difference in the quest for Dual Citizenship.

“A decision was made by the Supreme Court nullifying Section 22.2 of the 1974 Aliens and Nationality Law. Also, the Senate and House of Representatives voted to amend Article 28 of the Liberian Constitution, thus creating Proposition One for Referendum 2020,” the statement said.

President Weah was the chief architect for the creation and formulation of Proposition One.

“Above all, the partners and membership, including supporters of dual citizenship made significant contributions towards our quest for dual citizenship in 2019,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, after two weeks of voting and exchanges of views, the leadership and membership of ALCOD concluded that Cllr. Archibald F. Bernard, Legal Advisor to President George Weah, and Attorney A. Teage Jalloh, the plaintiff who requested the Supreme Court to nullify Section 22.2 of the 1974 Aliens and Nationality Law and won his case before the Supreme Court of Liberia, came out as ‘Diaspora Personalities of the Year (2019)’.

Emmanuel S. Wettee, chairman of the All Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship, said Cllr. Bernard was very instrumental in making the Government of President Weah to being pro-dual citizenship.

“Since becoming president, His Excellency George Weah has always practically demonstrated his support for Dual Citizenship. Cllr. Bernard has made himself and office available to discuss with the leadership of ALCOD any of their concerns relating to government policies on Dual Citizenship,” Eminent citizen Wettee said.

Mr. Wettee said the leadership of ALCOD is very pleased with the working relationship with Cllr. Bernard.

Attorney Jalloh, according to him was a victor in a landmark dual citizenship legal battle that resulted in the Supreme Court of Liberia nullifying Section 22.2 of the 1974 Aliens and Nationality Law, thus injecting “due process” in determining the citizenship of Liberians with multi citizenships or nationalities.

He said the parallel works of both Cllr. Bernard and Attorney Jalloh in 2019, and the double victories of creating proposition one and the Supreme Court’s decision, have provided more hope of achieving dual citizenship in Liberia.