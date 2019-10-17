Determine Girls, LISCR FC Win Off-Season Tournament

Determine Girls FC and LISCR FC on Wednesday, October 16, emerged as champions of the traditional ‘Who Owns the Land’ tournament in the women’s and male’s football categories respectively.

The 2019 off-season tournament was organized by the Liberia Football Association (LFA) with support from the Liberia Land Authority (LLA).

Determine Girls won the women’s football category of the tournament following a 2-1 win against Senior Professionals at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on UN Drive, in Monrovia.

It was an entertaining encounter as promised, based on the performance of the two teams in the tournament.

First half ended goalless, with Senior Professionals dominating ball possession, and had the best of opportunities as compared to Determine Girls.

However, Determine Girls’ forward Pauline Agbostu was a consistent threat to Senior Pro as she kept their defenders on their back-foot.

Determine Girls got off to a flying start in the second half, and finally broke the deadlock in the first quarter of the second half after forward Elizabeth Tamba brilliantly converted a free-kick from outside the 18-yard box.

Outstanding forward Agbotsu made it 2-0 midway through the second half with a perfect placement in the bottom left corner of Senior Pro’s goalposts.

Senior Pro got the lone goal consolation through Angeline Kieh of Earth Angels, who is featured for Senior Pro in the off-season tournament.

Determine Girls were presented a trophy and a check of L$150,000 as winners of the tournament women’s football category.

Meanwhile, in the male category, Christopher Jackson scored the lone goal as LISCR FC defeated BYC-II 1-0 in the second match at the ATS.

Striker Jackson’s lone goal summed up his total goals in the tournament to seven out of five games, making him the highest goal scorer in the tournament.

LISCR were also presented a trophy, medals and a check of L$200,000. The runners-up in the two finals were presented silver medals.