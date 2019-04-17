Destroyed by Mob Violence, Zorzor Police Station Rebuilt

UNDP, partners turn over reconstructed edifice

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and partners have turned over the newly reconstructed police station in Zorzor, Lofa County. The project valued at US$50,000, a release has said.

According to the release, Liberia National Police (LNP) Inspector General, Patrick Sudue, frowned on people, whose behavior aim at nothing but take the laws into their own hands, as they are violently vandalizing properties and threatening the security of the state.

Sudue said Liberia is constantly and consistently witnessing different forms of protests characterized in recent years by violent behavior across the country for various reasons.

Therefore, IG Sudue wants elders within the affected communities to warn their children against using violence as a way of seeking redress to their concerns.

He spoke at program marking the official hand over of a police station in Zorzor. The station was reconstructed by the UNDP through its Rule of Law project.

For that, Sudue praised the UNDP and its partners for the level of support to Liberia’s justice and security sector.

According to him, violence generates fear, scares away investors, renders the government dysfunctional and on the overall, impedes development.

“We need to give peace a chance. Violence is not the answer to any of our problems,” Sudue warned.

IGP Sudue condemned violent behavior, warning that donors will not continue to give aid to the country if Liberians persistently demonstrate such unscrupulous attitude by destroying what other people have put countless resources into building up.

The Zorzor Police facility was reconstructed with funding from the government of Sweden, in partnership with Irish Aid and the UN Office of Human Rights, at the cost of US$50,000 as part of efforts to strengthen access to justice.

The Zorzor facility was vandalized due to mob violence perpetrated by a group of locals, who at the time protested the death of one their kinsmen.

UNDP Liberia Resident Representative Pa Lamin Beyai, who turned the facility over at the weekend, reminded the LNP of its duties to protect the country and its people, adding that the responsibility of the police borders on confidence and trust that the citizenry have in the justice system.

Dr. Beyai then appealed to Liberians to use the justice system to seek redress, instead of taking the laws into their hands.

He pledged continued support to the justice and security sector of the country, adding, “we are currently supporting the LNP to develop a 5-year strategic plan, which will include community policing.

Lofa County Superintendent, William Kamba, expressed appreciation to UNDP and partners for the continued support to Liberia, mentioning interventions that Lofa is benefiting.

Kamba then called on his people to take the security of the country seriously, and avoid acts that would jeopardize their welfare and the State.

The dedication of the building coincided with the end of a 3-day UNDP annual retreat.