Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Extends Goodwill Gesture

The wise saying that in times of adversity one knows his friend continues to be manifested through individuals in communities since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Liberia and the world over. While it is widely considered a philanthropic gesture to relieve the poor of hunger and other needs, there is also no doubt that many Liberians show their hospitality with an underlying political motive.

It is not clear yet or has not been made public whether any political factor is playing in the gesture of Deputy Youth & Sports Minister for TVET, Peter Bemah, who has donated 108 25kg bags of rice and other ingredients to neighbors in the Congo Town vicinity.

Beneficiaries include elders and parents of families, and Deputy Minister Beman says it is his way of identifying with the people in these trying times in the wake of the Coronavirus onslaught against the nation. The rice and other food items are his initial goodwill gesture to the needy.

Making the donation Sunday, May 3, 2020, Mr. Bemah said in times like these when the nation and people are faced with the danger of the deadly Coronavirus Disease among other problems there was a compelling need to identify with fellowmen and neighbors, something he said is in line with the golden rule of being one’s brother’s keeper especially at a time when we need each other the most.