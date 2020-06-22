Deputy Commerce Minister Wolokollie Declares Intention for Montserrado County Senatorial Seat

— “I’m prepared to win”

Liberia Deputy Commerce Minister for Small Business Administration, Jamima Wolokollie has declared her intention to contest for the Senatorial candidacy in the ensuing Montserrado County primary of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

The seat is currently being occupied by the people’s Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 21 in Monrovia, Deputy Minister Wolokollie said the decision was reached after series of consultations with family members, friends and some officials of the mighty Coalition for Democratic Change.

“I believe it’s time for us to have a trusted, hardworking and experienced female at the Liberian Senate on the ticket of all-powerful Coalition for Democratic Change and I submit my fellow compatriots,” Minister Wolokollie said.

According to Minister Wolokollie, at this time, and in Montserrado County, she is that singular woman suitably positioned, adequately prepared, willingly able and ready to represent the people of Montserrado County.

“We are optimistic with the support in Winning the nomination of the CDC. We will go all out to clench the Senatorial seat of Montserrado County for the Mighty Coalition for Democratic Change come the special Senatorial elections in December 2020.

Minister Wolokollie said she will continue to respect the Code of Conduct but continue to hold her position at Commerce ministry. According to her, she also has the blessings of the party’s top officials including the President George M. Weah who is also feminist-in-chief.

She maintained that there is no conflict between her and CDC chairman, Mulbah K. Morlu, amidst speculations of bitter relationship between the two.

Meanwhile, the Daily Observer has reliably learnt that the party’s officials have concluded discussions with District#5 Representative Thomas S. Fallah, who is also considered as the hard-track lawmakers.