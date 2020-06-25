Defense Receives Huge Medical Donation

In wake of the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia, the Ministry of National Defense has received on behalf of the Armed Forces of Liberia assorted medical supplies from the United States Embassy through its offices of Security Cooperation and Defense Attaché to enhance the AFL in its fight against the deadly pandemic.

According to a Defense Ministry release, the Minister, Daniel D. Ziankahn, Jr., upon receiving the donation on behalf of the Ministry, lauded the two offices for their timely intervention, adding that the supplies will be used for the intended purpose.

The Liberian Defense Minister recounted the many contributions the US Embassy has made to the development of the AFL. “This has enabled the AFL to be in the forefront of the fight against Corona virus,” he emphasized.

The medical supplies donated include Personal Protective Equipment, disinfectants and thermometers worth thousands of United States Dollars.

Presenting the medical supplies on behalf of the two offices at the Ministry of National Defense, Col. Matthew Alden thanked the Ministry of National Defense for the level of partnership existing between the United States Army and the Armed Forces of Liberia. He further stated that they are concerned about the health and welfare of personnel of the AFL and will continue to support the AFL.