‘Decisions of Powerful Institutions Overshadow Judges’ Rulings’

Amid arguments and perceptions that the Judicial Branch is being controlled by the other two branches of government including the Executive and Legislature, Judge Ceaineh D. Clinton-Johnson of Criminal Court ‘B’ has admitted that their decisions are sometimes overshadowed by powerful institutions, thus bringing the argument to fruition of truth.

In her charge delivered at the opening of Criminal Courts, A, B, C, D and E on Monday, February 10, which was attended by Chief Justice Francis Saye Korkpor and several other judges and lawyers, Judge Johnson said judges continue to maintain the required standard of ‘cool-neutrality’ in an attempt to reject fake evidence and manipulated ideas that lack truth and justice.

However, she said, “Powerful institutions make the decision that overshadow the decision (judgment) that we make as judges.”

Though her utterance was greeted with mixed reactions among the audience, she could not, however, name the powerful institutions that are hindering the realization of judges’ decisions.

Interestingly, Judge Johnson said, “even though we live in contemporary neo-colonialism era, we are called to a state of cool-neutrality,” pointing to the role and behavior of judges.

She was quick to point that the world is changing and judges should know that they are living in an era of fake news and manipulated ideas far from truth and justice. “This is one of the reasons why the exercise of judicial power that the constitution vested in the Supreme Court and other subordinate courts that the Legislature may create must be guarded jealously,” the female judge noted.

She admonished her colleagues that “We must guard this embodiment because of the doctrine that divides the government into three separate and independent branches of government. The judiciary has its powers and responsibilities that are separate and independent from the other two branches of the government.”

She explained that neutrality is an unnatural state, but it is in that state of neutrality that judges’ exaltation lays. “Everybody can be normal, but they do not have the obligation to be neutral in the performance of their duties; whereas, justices, judges and magistrates must,” she added.

Reminding her colleagues, Judge Johnson said while taking office they took the oath and they are governed by the judicial cannon, which says, “Suffer to keep alive the little celestial fire, call conscience.”

“Our consciences are our torches which brighten the sacred shine of justice, upon which guide the goddess of justice,” Johnson told her audience.

She reminded them that “our torches are lightened brightly in embracing our oath because we are the moral conscience of our society to control the excessive usurping of power from powerful institutions, powerful individuals, politicians, rich people, big liars and manipulators. “