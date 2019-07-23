Cllr. Warner Reconsiders Resignation Decision from UL

The Administration of the University of Liberia Board of Trustees (ULBOT) said it is delighted that Cllr. T. Negbalee Warner, Dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, has accepted its appeal to reconsider his resignation, a release has said.

The chairman of the ULBOT, Matthew G. Zarzar, has challenged UL President, Dr. Ophelia Inez Weeks, and all members of the university family with unwavering excellence as they steer the administrative and academic affairs of the UL.

CLlr. Warner recently announced his resignation from the post effective August 31, 2019. No reason was attached to his resignation, but Warner, who is also an Associate Professor of Law, said he will actively remain on the teaching faculty until his resignation takes effect at the end of the current academic semester by August, 2019.

At the time of the pronouncement of Warner’s resignation, Dr. Weeks thanked him for his “dynamic and progressive deanship at the Law School,” praising him for the many changes he put in place at the school, including the improvement of the academic profile; recommending policies to improve academic standards, as well as instituting process, and procedures to elevate efficiency and stamp-out malfeasance during his three-year tenure.

“I am saddened by Warner’s decision, yet understood his position, and so I remain very grateful for the pathway he has set for his successor,” Weeks wrote, but insider informed the Daily Observer that the UL Administration has rescinded it decision not to interfere with the enrollment of (qualify) students into the law school as demanded by Cllr. Warner.

The UL administration appointed Cllr. Warner as dean of the Law School on July 1, 2016, replacing the late Cllr. David A.B. Jallah.

Warner is an LLB graduate of the Louis Arthur School of Law, and an LLM graduate of Cornell University School of Law, USA.

He is a member of the Liberian National Bar Association; the New York Bar Association; and member of the Board of Examiners of the Supreme Court Bar.

Until his appointment at the Law School, Cllr. Warner has then joined ClientEarth’s as In-Country Associate for Liberia through his law firm Heritage Partners and Associates in January 2016. He now leads the team of Associates supporting ClientEarth’s work in Liberia.