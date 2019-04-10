Deacon Sneh Wants Liberia Return to “Original Foundation”

Deacon Koon Teah Sneh, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the 3rd Providence Baptist Church in Logan Town, Bushrod Island has stressed the need for the nation to return to its “original foundation for success and prosperity.”

Sneh observed that since 1980, there was a turning point in the history of the nation, which he said opened doors to “lawlessness, disrespect to human dignity, disobedience, fearlessness, greed, corruption and murder.

He there lamented the alteration of the original source of law in which the foundation of the nation was specified.

He said the 1986 Constitution was a clear indication that Liberia was taken from the “hand of God, and placed into Satan domain by declaring it a secular state.”

Deacon Sneh said since then, “strange events have been occurring in the lives of the people of Liberia.

He named some to be past invasions, civil wars, constant bloody violence, Ebola virus disease (EVD), armed robbery, systemic corruption and disobedience to constitutional authority.

“It is a curse to give something to the glory of God and later retrieve it from God to Satan. So, Liberia was given to Christ and retrieved from Christ,” Sneh said.

Meanwhile, Deacon Sneh is appealing to national leaders to lead in a godly manner with love and fear of God.

He said the livelihood of citizens should be national priorities. As such, Sneh wants religious leaders to teach the truth of God’s word in preparation of the country’s future generation.

Deacon Sneh believes that in the absence of religious teaching, the country is slipping from its original foundation, which was godliness and Christian principles.

“The founding fathers of this nation built it on said order that could develop and bring total liberty, peace and joy to all Africans. Therefore, the nation developed such characteristic as its national norm and practice,” he said.