Deacon Mary Markeh Wolo Dies

Nimba-born Monrovia Businesswoman

The death is announced of Deacon Mary Markeh Wolo, a businesswoman and wife of Deacon David Wolo, a retired employee of the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME).

This sad event occurred on June 30, 2018 at their home in Clara Town, Bushrod Island, Monrovia, following a period of illness. She was in her 63rd year.

Mrs. Wolo was born on December 10, 1956, in Kpain Township, Nimba County, to the union of Yei Markeh and Albert Livingstone Markeh, Sr.

Mrs. Wolo received her early education in Nimba County, and later moved to Monrovia, where she attended the C.D.B. King Elementary School on Camp Johnson Road. She later enrolled at G. W. Gibson High School on Capitol By-pass, Monrovia.

Following her completion of Gibson High, she entered the pastry making business, which became her primary business initiative.

In the early 1970s she met and befriended Mr. David Wolo of Clara Town, Bushrod Island, Monrovia. This union was blessed with four children. They consummated their union in holy matrimony on December 18, 1984.

They were members of the James R. Davies Memorial Baptist Church of Bushrod Island, where she served in the choir for many years. Later, both she and her husband became deacons.

Before her death, she was the communion mother, the one who prepares the Holy Eucharist.

She leaves to mourn her mother, Mrs. Yei Markeh of the United States of America; her husband, Deacon David Wolo; four children, Mrs. Jenneh Ballah Browne, Charles Wolo, Mrs. Rose Wolo Harris, and Mrs. Davidetta Wolo; eight grandchildren; four sisters, Mrs. Sarah Gbeandah, Nora Markeh Gweh, Ms. Koko Markeh and Mrs. Pauline Markeh Bokah; a brother, Albert Markeh; many foster children and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be a silent wake keeping at the James R. Davies Memorial Baptist Church at Bushrod Island on Friday, July 19, 2019, beginning at 7 o’clock p.m. The body will be removed from the A.B. Anderson Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20, at 8 o’clock a.m. and taken to the James R. Davies Memorial Baptist Church at Bushrod Island for the funeral service, beginning at 9 o’clock a.m.

Interment will follow immediately at Caldwell Downtown Cemetery.