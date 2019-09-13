Deacon David Otis Wolo Dies

— Former MLME Civil Engineer

The death is announced of Deacon David Otis Wolo, retired civil engineer of the Ministry of Lands, Mines and Energy (LME), which sad event occurred suddenly at his Clara Town, Monrovia home on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was 73.

Deacon Wolo died exactly two months and a week following the death of his wife, Deacon Mary Y. Markeh Wolo.

He was a cadet at MLME while enrolled in Civil Engineering at the University of Liberia (UL), when he won a scholarship in 1979 to study Civil Engineering at the University of Tanzania. Deacon Wolo returned home with his Civil Engineering degree in 1981 and was immediately employed at the MLME.

He worked in this capacity until his retirement in 1997, following which he did consultancy work with LifeWater Liberia, a British NGO from 2005 to 2012.

On December 18, 1984 he was wedded to his longtime sweetheart, Mrs. Mary Y. Wolo. To this union four children were born—Mrs. Jenneh Ballah Browne, Charles Wolo, Mrs. Rose Wolo Harris and Davidetta Wolo.

A staunch Christian from birth, Mr. Wolo was a Baptist and became a deacon at the James R. Davis Memorial Baptist Church on Bushrod Island, Monrovia.

His eldest offspring, Mrs. Jenneh Ballah Browne, told the Daily Observer that clearly, her father missed his wife so much that he was never himself after her death. He always spoke of how dearly he missed the woman who did everything for him, not only preparing his meals but even choosing what he wore daily.

Funeral Arrangements:

According to his daughter, Mrs. Jenneh Ballah Browne, a silent wake will be held on September 20, 2019 at the James R. Davis Memorial Baptist Church, from six o’clock to nine o’clock p.m.

On Saturday, September 21, 2019 the body will be removed from the Anderson Funeral Parlor at nine o’clock a.m. and taken to the James R. Davis Memorial Baptist Church, where the funeral service will commence at 10 o’clock a.m.

Interment will follow immediately thereafter at the Caldwell Cemetery.

Survivors include his children, Mrs. Jenneh Ballah Browne, Charles Wolo, Mrs. Rose Wolo Harris and Davidetta Wolo; two sisters, Ms. Sarah Dixon and Leatea Dixon; and four brothers, J. Tarpeh Dixon, Rojah James, Zekiel Gudson and Joseph Gaigar.