Transport Ministry Official in Court for “Murder”

Oliver P. Dillon, the Coordinator for Decentralization at the Ministry of Transport (MOT) accused of stabbing his victim, Emmanuel Koffa twice in his left breast with a long knife that caused Koffa’s death, was on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 arraigned at the Monrovia City Court, having been charged with murder.

The incident occurred on April 12, 2019, at 12 midnight in the Gardnersville Supermarket Community, along the Somalia Drive.

Oliver Dillon, one of the youngest brothers of Abraham Darius Dillon, a stalwart of the opposition Liberty Party, was remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison, because the crime murder does not qualify the defendant for a bail.

Court’s document quoted officer of the Liberia National Police (LNP) that on April 12, 2019, defendant Oliver Dillon parked his vehicle opposite the Jeety Trading Corporation in Via Town, Bushrod Island around 12 midnight and went home.

At home, the record says, Dillon decided to use his computer, but could not find his reading glasses and one of his cell phones, but noticed he forgot about the items in the car.

Later, he decided to go back to collect his items.

The document claimed that, as Dillon was approaching his car, he encountered three men, including the Koffa (victim). One of them was in possession of a pair of scissors.

The three, the document alleged engaged Dillon in the darkness with aggression and malicious intent, but in the process, Dillon pulled out a knife and stabbed Koffa twice in his left chest.

Immediately after stabbing him, the record claimed that Koffa’s two colleagues fled the scene, but later gathered an angry crowd, who decided to pursue Dillon, taking him for a rogue. He escaped from them.

The court document claimed that Dillon remained in hiding until the police arrived and took him into custody along with the knife.

The court document also quoted the police as saying, “there was no history of quarrel or misunderstanding between the deceased and Dillon.”

And there was also no arrangement for Dillon and the deceased to meet at the crime scene, where he allegedly stabbed Koffa.

“The action of Dillon indicates that he intended killing him, and so, he is charged with murder,” the police investigation report claimed.

“The question remains, based on the analysis by the police, why would they not charge Dillon with manslaughter,” a lawyer has questioned.

Manslaughter is the unlawful killing of another person without premeditation or so-called “malice aforethought” (an evil intent prior to the killing). It is distinguished from murder, which brings greater penalties by lack of any prior intention to kill anyone or create a deadly situation, a lawyer who spoke on condition of anonymity said.