Daily Observer Editor’s Home Burglarized

The Benson/Lynch street apartment owned by Daily Observer news editor was reportedly attacked early Tuesday, June 11, 2019 by suspected marauding criminals that have constantly “terrorized residents in the community.”

The attack on editor C.Y. Kwanue comes less than a week after the Council of Patriots’ (CoP) street protest tagged, “#Save the State,” which the newspaper had reported extensively.

Mr. Kwanue is also Daily Observer’s focal person on the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded Internews Project under Citizens in Liberia Engaged to Advance Electoral Reform (CLEAR).

It was gathered that the hoodlums, reportedly armed with sharp objects stormed his apartment between 3-4:00 a.m. during the cover of darkness accompanied by a heavy downpour.

Tuesday’s incident is the second in a series of robberies Mr. Kwanue has suffered in recent time.

The suspected robbers made away with Mr. Kwanue’s working Canon camera, two mobile phones (Microsoft, and Itel S-32, his working identification card and that the of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), and other valuables, including a good amount of Liberian dollars.

The criminals thereafter, locked my door from outside to ensure that we did not come out to chase them,” Mr. Kwanue sadly told this newspaper.

Narrating his ordeal, Kwanue, who was distressed, said he and his two boys children were deep sleep when the attackers unsuspectingly forcibly open the door to his apartment.

According to the victim, the most painful aspect is the loss of his camera, phones as it is the “only working tools I rely on to communicate with my reporters on assignments.”

A neighbor, who first came to identify with Mr. Kwanue remarked: “I hope the attack is not the work of government’s pay agent tailing you, because of the extensive reports your newspaper has published in recent times of ongoing political activities.”

A similar sentiment was expressed by those, who identified with the victims later in the day.

But Mr. Kwanue said that the suspected criminals took advantage of the nighttime rainfall that kept the victims in deep sleep while they burglarized his apartment.

Meanwhile, the matter has been reported to the Liberia National Police Metro-1 Detachment on Center Street; a community residents described as “crime prone.”

Up to press time last night, police had made no arrests, neither have they informed the victims on the progress of their investigation.