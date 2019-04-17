Cyber-Ed Christian School Gets Admission into ACSI

Cyber-Ed Christian School of Excellence (CCS), a 100 percent Liberian-owned school, has been admitted into the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) as full member. ACSI is the largest accrediting body for International Christian Schools in the world.

According to a CCS release, the school applied for membership with ACSI in April 2017 and, following a thorough evaluation and background investigation, the application was approved as the first school to be admitted to the prestigious body in the Mano River Union (MRU) basin.

According to the release, ACSI was impressed with Cyber-Ed’s curriculum, which focuses on technology-based learning and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education.

The association was also happy with the school’s vision, mission and core values to help children come into the confident possession of their innate talents, acquire the skills needed for success in college anywhere in the world, and establish values that will allow them to be God-fearing, disciplined and self-confident contributors to the advancements of their communities.

With membership in ACSI, the school will now take advantage of the organization’s international teacher’s certification program, career center, online learning, leadership university, international conferences for school leaders and teachers, and international competitions and standardized testing assessments for students.

According to Cllr. Soni Karnga Williams, Founder of CCS, “it is a great accomplishment for Cyber-Ed, as we strive to make our school the number one international Christian School in the sub region, and eventually in Africa. We have so much potential with the right team to realize our mission and vision,” Cllr. Williams said.

In 2012, Cllr. Williams founded Cyber-Ed Christian School of Excellence after developing a student-centered curriculum to meet the needs of Liberian school-going children. Today, Cyber-Ed is creating Liberian scholars, who can compete effectively with their colleagues around the world.

In 2014, Cllr. Williams partnered with co-founder, Michelle Dennis Wento, to expand CCS.

Currently, CCS has over 100 students.