Cyber-ED Celebrates UN Day with Liberian Peacekeepers

On Thursday, October 24, 2019, the Cyber-ED Christian School of Excellence in Monrovia celebrated the 74th United Nations Day in grand style.

The ceremony which was held on the school’s campus in Congo Town, was characterized by student performances by in music, recitations and PowerPoint presentations on the historicity of the UN.

The school also recognized members of the peacekeeping unit of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) for their role in keeping peace in the troubled West African state, Mali.

Cyber-ED presented a Certificate of ‘Appreciation’ to men and women of the AFL, and encouraged them to continue their hard work in sustaining peace in Africa.

In return, members of the AFL, thanked the administrators, staff and students of Cyber-Ed and re-committed to serve Liberia and peacekeeping assignments with dedication and professionalism.

Mrs. Soni Karnga Williams, Cyber-ED founder, said the school uses online educational programs, as well as some traditional methods to teach a Pre-K through high school core curriculum that emphasizes Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education, and the development of strong communication skills.

The school has an enrollment of 50 students, and each student has an assigned computer to help them learn in accordance with the 21st-century standard that included teaching of technology.

Mrs. Williams said that, through the students and faculty, the UN States that were represented at the occasion included Liberia, United States of America, China, India, Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, and Lebanon.

UN Day marks the anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter and celebrates everything that the organization represents, and has achieved since it was established in 1947.

The day was recommended in 1971 by the United Nations General Assembly that it be observed by the Member States as a public holiday.

With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the UN officially came into existence.

About Cyber-ED

Cyber-Ed Christian School of Excellence is a private international school based on Christian principles and is a proud member of the Association of Christian Schools International.

Cyber-ED’s blended and holistic approach to education allows students to successfully compete with their counterparts in the rest of the world, and develop a lifelong love of learning in academics and the arts.

Mrs. Williams founded the institution in 2012 as a home school to provide quality education for children in Liberia. Cyber-ED was later expanded to a private international school in September 2015.

Students of the school are able to successfully compete with students around the world and excel.

The institution also runs an ‘after school program’ that offers students the opportunity to learn new skills in a safe and structured environment. The after school program is also opened to students from other schools, for tutoring and homework assistance; Computer Literacy, Piano, String Instruments; Wind and brass instruments and dance.