Cummings Wants All Accused Prosecuted in US$25M, L$16B Saga

Alexander B. Cunnings, political leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), over the weekend, called on Liberians to demand equal prosecution for those who were captured in the Presidential Investigative (PIT) report.

Mr. Cummings made the statement when scores of his supporters gathered for a reconciliation meeting at the William Gabriel Kpoleh High school in Gardnersville District #13, Montserrado county.

He said the PIT report requested for a full investigation of the US$25 million, which the CDC-led government claimed was used for a mop-up exercise to redeem the “suffering economy.”

According to Cummings, the PIT report about the mystery surrounding the controversial US$25 million and the L$16 billion does not call for selective justice for past and current government officials, but rather, to apply the equal weight of the law for the benefit of every single Liberian.

“We need to demand an explanation of what happened to our money,” Cummings told the gathering, “and also demand that government does not carry out selective justice, but to prosecute all those named in the report. Let the people face the full weight of the law, but to prosecute only a handful of the accused and leave out those all those linked, but who are connected to the powers that be, is grossly wrong. That is the ‘pick and choose’ theory of justice.”

Mr. Cummings said the money that President George Weah and other public officials are using to building private homes are not their personal money but rather money that is intended to lift Liberians out of poverty and boost infrastructural development. “Therefore, I want us to work together and hold this government accountable, because a government that is not looking after its citizens is doomed to failure. While Liberians are suffering, prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed to the extent that unemployment is increasing, while government officials are packing their pockets with our money,” he said.

Mr. Cummings added, “we will not let them off the hook but will question the officials as to how they got their money, and how they are constantly breaking the Constitution that governs the nation.”

He said the constant violation of the Constitution of Liberia by the CDC-led government raises eyebrows both local and internationally and also scares investors away from the country.

Every Liberian, Cummings said, deserves better health care, education, road networks, better infrastructure and decent living conditions; “under this regime, it is to the contrary.”

He used the occasion to announce the party’s up-coming convention to be held in Ganta, Nimba County, from May 3-4, 2019.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cummings has promised to work with the leadership of the opposition Liberty Party, Unity Party and the All Liberian Party on issues that affect the growth and development of the country.