Cummings Pushes Support for Past Lone Star Players

The National Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Alexander B. Cummings, has stressed the need for government to support the welfare of retired Lone Star players in times of emergency.

Mr. Cummings made the statement on Monday, July 6, when paid a visit to the residence of ailing former Invincible Eleven player and coach, Jorka Weaka.

He was also escorted by some former national team players, including retired Lone Star players Darlington Singbeh and Boye Charles, along with Atty. Samuel Kofi Woods, on Monday to pay a visit to the residence of ailing former Invincible Eleven player and Coach Jorka Weaka.

His visit followed after local media reported that the former coach is calling for assistance to treat a strange foot illness. Coach Weaka played for the national team of Liberia and traditional club Invincible Eleven in the 1980s.

“I’m sharing my visit with you all because it is essential to emphasize the need to take care of our own, local retired football stars that brought smiles on our faces, most notably during our challenging years. Today, many of them are abandoned and neglected in their illness, even with a former footballer as President. One would think this would have been an era of investing in the sport and other sports while we acknowledge the contributions of those who lit our pitch,” Cummings wrote on his official social media handle.

Mr. Cummings added that CPP has decided to assist in the process and will undertake a fund drive to aid retired professionals of all sports in times of emergency.

He said, “Sports have always been a unifier, and while we will support current participants, we must also look back at those on whose shoulders they stand. I remember the good ole days of IE and Barolle rivalry vividly, but also of how it brought us together as a people. Our young people now may not understand, but those who lived in that era know what our Yellow Boys did. We can make sports even better, but first, we must take care of our own.”