Cummings: “I Will Be Part of June 7 Protest”

Alexander B. Cummings, political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), says he will join the June 7 “Save the State” protest to remind the government about its constitutional duty.

Mr. Cummings said his decision to be part of the protest is to make President George Weah realize that the country’s governance system has reached a crisis level, while the economy is declining exponentially.

Speaking to journalists at the party’s headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, Mr. Cummings re-emphasized that the protest remains peaceful and within the confines of the Liberian Constitution.

The ANC political leader said his party’s decision to fully participate in the protest was reached after the ANC recognized the immense hardship being faced by the Liberian people, with the exchange rate having risen to L$197 to US$1, from L$127 to US$1 when President Weah took office in January 2018.

“As we approach the much-expected June 7 Protest,” Cummings said, “the ANC would like to admonish its partisans, partisans of the other collaborating opposition parties and all citizens, who wish to exercise their constitutional right, to remain peaceful and act within the confines of the Constitution.

“ANC wishes to reiterate its support for the rights of citizens to protest and petition their government to address their needs, especially during these hard times,” he said.

According to Mr. Cummings, the prices of food and basic services have seen a drastic increase, affecting the livelihood of the common people.

He said the poor have continued to get poorer under the Pro-Poor Agenda headed by Weah.

“The level of incompetence and broad daylight thievery accompanied by deliberate impunity is nothing like we have seen before,” Cummings said. “In less than two years, this President and his officials, while refusing to publish or declare their assets, have allegedly continued to amass unexplained wealth, build mansions, gain valuable real properties, fly first class and private jets, all at the detriment of the suffering masses.”

He said salaries people work for are no longer regularly paid and the value of the minimal salary has decreased.

Cummings highlighted that integrity institutions like the GAC, LACC, PPCC and LEITI, meant to fight graft, have been under-funded and broken down by the clear disregard of their mandates, while the rule of law is threatened by interference in the Judicial System evidenced by the unconstitutional removal of a sitting Justice of our Supreme Court.

“This singular act has threatened the independence of our Judiciary and instilled fear in other justices and judges, who no longer feel covered by their judicial immunity as provided for by the constitution. It has further eroded public trust in our Justice The system,” he said.

Mr. Cummings said, “We call on our partisans and all protestors to be vigilant of any provocation from the CDC ruling party and avoid any such provocation and refrain from retaliation.”

“We must maintain our peace, no matter how fragile, and show to the world that even in our hardship and suffering, we shall never forget what it took to get the peace we now enjoy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aloysius Toe, ANC’s Secretary General, has called on Liberia National Police to order the immediate arrest of Montserrado Country #8 Rep. Moses Acarous Gray for ordering thugs to flogged Bob Cooper, a citizen of Liberia, as it was done to Montserrado District #10 Rep. Yekeh Kolubah.

Mr. Toe said Bob reported on a local radio program that he was ordered flogged late Wednesday night, June 5, by individuals loyal to Rep. Gray.

He said the LNP should be the police for all Liberians, not a partisan force.