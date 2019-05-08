Cummings Endorses Sulunteh for Bong Senator Come 2020

Alexander Benedict Cummings, opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader, on Sunday, May 5, 2019, endorsed Ambassador Jeremiah C. Sulunteh, his former vice running mate, as the party’s candidate for Bong County for the 2020 senatorial election.

At a mass gathering in Totota, Cummings informed ANC partisans and supporters that his decision to endorse Amb. Sulunteh as the ANC candidate is due to his wealth of experience, integrity and vision to push the county’s development agenda if elected to the Senate.

“Amb. Sulunteh’s background is virtually spotless, and has truly lived with integrity and honesty couple with his blameless leadership style, his ability to work with others, and his respect for everybody is what compelled me to support him in the upcoming senatorial election,” Mr. Cummings declared as the crowd clapped for a long interval.

With such endorsement, Mr. Cummings pleaded with the people of Bong County to rally and support Sulunteh to work alongside Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa in the senate, if elected, to promote reconciliation, education and development programs in the county.

“Amb. Sulunteh, Liberia’s former ambassador to the United States, is an astute personality, who has the pedigree to deliver the county,” Cummings said.

“I repose implicit trust and confidence in Amb. Sulunteh’s proven ability and competence to ably represent the people of Bong County, and the ANC at the senate,” Cummings told residents in Totota and Salala.

He informed his audience that the ANC and its auxiliaries will visit every corner of the county to enlighten residents the reason why they should elect Amb. Sulunteh as their senator come October, 2020.

Amb. Sulunteh’s endorsement comes just a day after he declared his intention in Gbarnga to contest the 2020 senatorial election to replace Henry W. Yallah, the incumbent.

The former Liberian envoy told the Daily Observer that he reached the decision to contest the pending senatorial election having consulted his people in every part of the county.

In the 2017 presidential and legislative elections, Sulunteh was contested as running mate to Mr. Cummings, but in that elections, the ANC took third place in Bong County.

Recently, Amb. Sulunteh made available 250 gallons of fuel to Phebe Hospital as part of efforts to help the hospital mitigate its present electricity crisis.