Cummings: ‘Council of Patriots Envisions Violence-Free Protest’

The leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Cummings has said that the planned June 7 protests will be peaceful and violence-free.

Cummings added that the organizers of the protest, the Council of Patriots, have envisioned a “peaceful protest,” and that any outbreak of violence will more likely than not come from supporters of the Coalition of Democratic Congress or “enemies from within.”

In an exclusive interview, Mr. Cummings told the Daily Observer that the support for the protest is growing, which shows the Liberian people are taking ownership of June 7. He underscored the importance of the protest becoming broad-based, which he said will send a clear message that the Liberian people have spoken.

On current problems facing the country, Mr. Cummings singled out corruption, the politics of exclusion and the trickle down development paradigm as parts of the factors, which in his opinion, have had adverse impact on the country’s development.

On corruption, he called for “radical action to put an end to this national malaise,” which former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf once described as a “vampire.”

Cummings traced the root of the problems to exclusionary governance, otherwise referred to as the politics of exclusion.

He stressed that for Liberia to make meaningful progress concerted efforts must be made to increase access of ordinary people to the national pie as well as their participation in governance.

On the third factor which he identified as the “Trickle Down Theory of Development,” Mr. Cummings declared that this development paradigm has not worked for Liberia, adding that as a capitalist, he however believes that the state has an important role to play.

He pointed out that state owned enterprises (SOEs), if managed efficiently, can spur growth citing as prime example, China. He observed that in countries like Japan, Thailand and others, the state plays a key role in development, “and so, I see no reason why Liberia should be an exception.”