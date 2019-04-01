Cummings, ANC Partisans Blast ‘Greedy Senators’

By William Q. Harmon and Hannah N. Geterminah
The political leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Benedict Cummings, and some of the party’s stalwarts on Friday, March 29, 2019, lambasted members of the Liberian Senate who voted to convict embattled Associate Justice, Kabineh Mohammed Ja’neh, for failing to protect the image and the interests of the state.
The ANC political leader rebuked those senators, some of whom had earlier spoken against the illegality of the impeachment proceedings, for what he termed as greed and their blatant disregard for the organic law of the country, the constitution and for trashing the confidence of the Liberian people for personal aggrandizement.
His comments, coming minutes after the guilty verdict against J’aneh was announced, provoked an outburst from scores of ANC supporters chanting, “Shame on them! Shame on them! Shame on them,” which reverberated across the headquarters of the ANC.
Said Cummings to the assembly, “I want you all to join me let us sing shame on them because they feel they are bringing our country to public disrepute; but it is them that the shame is on.” He called on Liberians to vote out of office, in the coming 2020 senatorial elections, all the senators who voted to convict Justice Ja’neh.
The ANC officials and the partisans had gathered at a ceremony where two members of the House of Representatives had come to officially join the party. They included Larry Younquoi of Nimba County District #8 and Beyan Howard of Lofa County District #5. They bring to four the total amount of lawmakers, from both the lower and upper chambers that have joined the ANC. The others are Rep. Thomas Gorshua of Grand Bassa County district#5 and Senator, Daniel Naatehn of Gbarpolu County.
Cummings said that the action of the senators does not only affect Mr. Ja’neh, but the most impacted, negatively, is the country’s democracy, the rule of law and the constitution. “This is a sad time for Liberia and Liberians. We must stand up as a people for the sake of our country.
Some partisans also indicated that Ja’neh’s conviction signifies that President George Manneh Weah is bent on planting seeds of discord in an already volatile society. They branded the impeachment proceeding as “unconstitutional and a great injustice.”
Many began to sense too many irregularities after the appearance of former justice Philip Banks.
“This process was not about Kabineh J’aneh, it is about our country and the people because, as it is often said, injustice to one is injustice to all. These Senators have let us down because of greed,” said Emmanuel Dartoe, an ANC partisan.
Esther Mulbah, another partisan, noted that President Weah is setting a bad precedent that will come back to haunt him. “He [Weah] should not think that he owns Liberia and can therefore do anything at will. The people are watching and will speak at the appropriate time,” she said.
Dartoe agrees and perceives that President Weah doesn’t mean well for the nation as he is now indulging into activities that would have no impact on the Liberian populace.
ANC needs to show that she has weigh by winning election in parliament. Don’t just be making unnecessary noise but show that you have strength politically. Election is a number game but if you can’t acquire the winning numbers then I’m sorry for you. In my opinion, any actions in politics that doesn’t favor the other side is considered illegal or unconstitutional. When will we accept the reality that if it is not in my interest then it is not good at all. We have to grow up as a people and nation knowing that impeachment is associated with Justices of Supreme Court base on misconduct and abuse of office and is conducted by the house of Parliament.
Which article of the constitution says that?
This goes far beyound party line. Our organic law was broken. It has nothing to do with winning election or having members in the house.
The president of the Liberia bar association, Cllr.Gongloe who is not a member of ANC said this morning on ELBC that the entire impeachment process was unconstitutional.
My Brother you need to wake up to reality and leave this party politics small.
Mr. Wulu – Does it matter whether or not the ANC has the number for Mr. Cummings to give his assessment on issues happening in the country? He, like any other Liberian, if he feels and strongly believes the need to give his opinion on issues he deems necessary, he has the right to do so. Isn’t that’s what democracy is all about? Your insinuation here does imply otherwise. It seems to me it is meant to silence every Liberian who disagree with this government’s or any future government’s direction of the nation. This, my friend, is a very bad precedent to set, which could come back to haunt us as a nation.
The perception that, “any actions in politics that doesn’t favor the other side is considered illegal or unconstitutional” is counterproductive to a civilized and progressive democracy and you seem like a very smart man to know that. It is up to you and me, as patriotic citizens, to call a spade a spade, regardless of our political affiliations. In the end, it is Liberia that must win…good day my friend!
Cummings, just shut up. You are realisticly a political nobody in Liberian politics. The unwarranted presence of you people at those proceedings really hurt Janeh who might have been shown mercy By some Senators.
The very fact that senators from your Colaborating Parties never listened to your wish that they should vote against the impeachment and conviction, should tell you that besides your presense at the proceedings hurting Janeh a whole lot, its a confirmation that you, your ANC, and your Collaborating fornithingness are useless.
Give him ‘ell Kou.
That’s because Commings continues to make discreditable and inflammatory statements. He is determined not to change or modify his political antics. Example, during his run for the presidency, Commings promised the Liberian people that if became president, he would hire 100,000 Liberians. Although a majority of the Liberian people hoped that he would explain how he could have done that, he dithered, became pretentious and kept his cool as if he never caused some mental confusion.
Cummings is at it again. His recent call for senators who voted against Kabineh Ja’neh to be rediculed, shows his inability to be taken seriously. Senators are not elected to kow-tow to the whims of political operatives like Commings. Rather, senators are elected to serve the interest of the nation. Serving the nation in a fair and equitable manner is precisely what the senators did in judge Ja’neh’s recent case.
Realistically, the senators who voted against Ja’neh are not 100% clean. In fact, none of us is perfect. But, credit ought to be given to where credit is due. This time around, the Liberian senators who voted overwhelmingly against Ja’neh passed the smell test. Commings has a responsibility to present a credible contrast. In other words, what would he do differently if he became president. What a guy? He just can’t wait!
My Brother, Hney – you are correct that it is indefensible to claim that Mr. Cummings would have hired 100,000 Liberians if he became president. I am not affiliated with any political party, but to his defense, I think his claim was to create 100,000 jobs in his first hundred days. There is a difference between hiring 100,000 Liberians and creating 100,000 jobs. The problem with that was doing this in the first 100 days seems a bit stretched, given our political climate.
Job creation in this sense, I would assume, comes in two flavors: direct and indirect jobs. What I would assume he meant was 100,000 direct and indirect jobs, which is doable but a bit skeptical about the period in which this job creation would have happened without seen the details. Again, this could be doable if all the political will and mechanism is will aligned. ust my thoughts…
correction: Just my thoughts…
Hney – Now you seem to be a strong supporter of a very corrupt government, and it brings into question your morals and values. Cummings is qualitatively superior to George Weah on any measure and I’m not an ANC guy. Weah is as corrupt as the rest of those criminals in the government.
It is quite disheartening and embarrassing that, after 172 years of sovereignty and independence, Liberia should have become such a mess, the very prototype of Donald Trump’s “shit-hole countries”. Indeed we are now the sickest, least developed, least educated, most primitive, most stupid, most corrupt nation in Africa, if not on the planet. The so-called “Janeh impeachment trial”, the “missing” L$16 billion and stolen $25 million mop-up are but a few examples of the mess that has destroyed Liberia.
Liberia is a banana republic my friend! The future doesn’t look very good with these criminals running the country. Weah is a huge failure but the Liberian people need to feel the pain for their dumb decision. Next time they will think twice before electing another dummy.
What’s up John?
I did say in my earlier post that although Cummings had an opportunity to explain what he meant by hiring, employing or “creating” 100,000 jobs in 100 days, he failed to do so. That statement displayed his weakness.
His recent call for senators to have exonerated Ja’neh points up to weakness.
John, do think Ja’neh shouldn’t have been voted out?
“100,000 jobs in 100 days” .
Ofcourse it is not true; everybody heard it. Without industries, where will that many jobs come from?
Those are the statements most Liberian will believe? Its not going to be easy?
God bless Liberia
Hey Hney – thanks for the inquiry and I am doing fine…hope you are as well.
Sorry to disappoint you but I cannot be definitive since I do not have all the facts. Besides, I am not a constitutional lawyer to be definitive as to whether or not J’aneh’s action rise to impeachable offense.
However, based on what I have heard or read, assuming the accuracy of the claim that he was a business partner to Bility, he should have recused himself from the get go when the matter got to the high court. Again, my info may have been erroneous, so I am only basing on what I know. It was a glare conflict of interest for him to have taken part in the case of the government vs Bility as regards the road fund. Now, whether or not that rise to the level of impeachment, it is up to the remaining two oversight breaches of government to decide. Again, I am only basing on what I have heard and assuming the government’s claim against him is true…I just don’t have or know the facts…so it could go either way.
Should be “do you think”. …last sentence.
The Royal Man James Citizen,
My morals and values shouldn’t be measured or questioned because of my confidence in Mr. Weah’s ability to do a good job. Also, your suggestion that you think Cummings is superior to Weah is an opinion, not a fact. I would say both men are competitive. Although Cummings claims to have worked for Coco-Cola for a very long time does not mean he’s qualified to lead a country successfully. In America, many people thought that because of Trump’s business background, he’d do a good job. That’s not working out well for the American people.
Liberia’s economy is not the best it can be at the present time. Unlike Donald Trump who was handed a good economy by Obama, Johnson-Sirleaf did not pass on a vibrant economy to Weah. I am a fair-minded individual. I will continue to give Weah the benefit of the doubt!
John,
One does not have to be a lawyer or a rocket scientist in order to determine whether Ja’neh has committed too many excesses. The murky land deal which involves old lady Constance was an issue. Then his dealings with Bility and others became another issue. There were too many extraneous circumstances popping up from various directions. Something had to be done. The ax landed in Ja’neh’s hands big time.
Finally, from your retort, one gets the sense that Ja’neh needed to go.
John, I posed that question to you because Cummings had argued that Ja’neh shouldn’t have been ousted. I wanted to know whether you agree with Cummings’ line of reasoning.
Don’t get me wrong. Cummings has a right to agree or disagree on any issue. He and I are at odds politically and economically. I am not sure whether there’s a commonality between us socially or culturally. But, despite my disagreement with him, I don’t hate him. God knows where my heart is.