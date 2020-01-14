CSO Group Describes Last Well as An Outstanding Development Partner

.. Says the charity is a true oartner to the Pro-Poor Agenda

The Citizen Action Committee, a conglomeration of Civil Society Organizations, has described the American based Christian charity, the Last Well as a true partner to the Government of Liberia Pro-Poor Agenda.

The Civil Society group at a recognition program said the contribution of the Last Well in the water, sanitation and hygiene sector of the country is enormous.

”We as a CSO Group do not want you to be deterred by disparagers, but focus on providing safe drinking water to Liberians, especially in the rural parts of the country” Acting Chairman of the Citizen Action Committee, Prince Grandoe admonished the Last Well.

Mr. Grandoe stressed that the struggle to end Liberia’s safe drinking water crisis must be given serious priority by government institutions clothed with authority and urged them to desist from acts that could drive away potential partners in the WASH sector.

“The citizen Action Committee rejects any act of contestation about the partners not only in the WASH sector of the country who are providing services to improve the lives of the ordinary Liberians,” he added.

The CSO group bestowed the honor of the Outstanding Development partners to the American Christian charity, The Last Well, for its contribution to the water, sanitation and hygiene sector of Liberia.

In response to the honor bestowed on his organization, the Acting Country Director of The Last Well, Abdul Koroma thanked the Citizens Action Committee for the outstanding recognition of the work of the Last Well.

“The recognition of The Last Well’s work is not only objectivity on your part, but sincerity”.

The Acting Country Director of The Last Well said the most important thing it appreciates is that beneficiaries of these projects across the country are very much appreciative.

“The Last Well does not want to be seen as an institution that is seeking laurels and accolades, so it remains quiet in its operation in Liberia”.

He believed the recognition from the Citizen Action Committee will go a long way in re-energizing his organization in attracting more funding for WASH Projects in Liberia.

The Last Well is currently constructing over 160 new wells in Lofa, another 240 in Nimba, another 60 in Margibi along with the distribution of over 20,000 water filters in these three counties combined.

The charity has also launched a clean Water Project in Montserrado county targeting at least 170,510 inhabitants from Rural Montserrado Liberia, specifically in District #1, within 18 months, are expected to be served and benefit from a Clean Water Access Project funded by US-based nonprofit organization, The Last Well.

The Clean Water Access Project is in the tune of approximately US$560,000.

The Last Well will construct 108 new hand pumps, rehabilitate 69 hand pumps and distribute 8,117 water filters to households in 712 communities in Montserrado County District #1.

Already in 2015, hand pumps were erected in Bomi, Bong and Grand Grand Kru Counties and this year (2019), and currently Last Well is constructing hand pumps in Lofa, Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Margibi Counties.

The safe drinking water project of The Last Well aims to eliminate water scarcity and get rid of waterborne diseases.