NEC Releases Initial Results

In several counties, CPP candidates leading so far

The National Elections Commission’s first official preliminary results have put candidates of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in a comfortable lead in four of eight counties out of the fifteen counties.

NEC Chairperson, Davidetta Browne Lansanah, yesterday reported that of the votes processed so far from 423 of the total of 1983 polling places, the incumbent Senator of Montserrado County, Abraham Darius Dillon of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), has obtained 44,692 votes, constituting 60.8 percent, while his main rival, Montserrado County District #5 Representative Thomas P. Fallah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has so far received 26,697 or 37.3 percent.

Prior to the announcement of the preliminary results, there has been tension in Montserrado, with supporters of both the CDC and the CPP claiming victory simultaneously.

Each of the two political groupings has informed the public on social media that they have the accurate numbers and that their numbers show that they have won the Special Senatorial election in the County in the absence of NEC’s declaration.

Rep. Thomas Fallah posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, December 9, stating that he has sufficient information from the tally sheets, which he believes have already put him in a commanding lead over Senator Dillon. Senator Dillon, however, sent a caveat through his Facebook account to both the ruling CDC and the NEC not to tamper with the election results, which are the expressed will of the people.

According to the NEC, former House Speaker James Emmanuel Nuquay of Margibi County has obtained 1,504 votes or 52.0 percent while his closest contender and CDC candidate, Rep. Ivar K. Jones, has obtained 1099 votes or 38.0 percent from 22 of the 420 polling places across the County.

Nuquay is former Representative of Margibi District #5 who became Speaker of the House of Representatives after former Speaker Alex Tyler was forced by the majority of the House of Representatives to recuse himself form presiding, due to a vote of no confidence.

Following the 2017 presidential election, wherein he ran alongside Unity Party standard-bearer Joseph N. Boakai and lost, Nuquay was appointed by President Weah as head of the Liberia Civil Aviation Agency (LCAA) but resigned recently, in compliance with the National Code of Conduct, to contest in the senatorial election.

In Bong County, Deputy Speaker, Prince Kermue Moye, is in the lead with 1,678 votes or 52.6 percent, while his closest contender, incumbent Senator Henry Yallah, has so far obtained from the reported preliminary results 1,246 votes or 37.8 percent from 23 of 536 polling places.

Moye ran on the ticket of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) while Yallah, the incumbent Senator, ran on the ticket of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Senator Yallah is on record for attempting to divide Bong County into two separate counties: Bong Range County (Lower) and Upper Bong.

Incumbent Senator of Grand Bassa County, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, has obtained 8,648 votes or 47.5 percent of the preliminary results announced, while her closest contender, Gbezohngar Milton Findley, has obtained 8,018 votes or 44.3 percent so far, from 122 of 417 polling places.

Sen. Karnga-Lawrence is contesting on the CPP ticket while Findley, who served as Foreign Minister within the CDC-led government, is contesting on the ruling coalition’s ticket.

Prior to the December 8 Special Senatorial Polls, Findley was in the news for allegedly facilitating the sale of the country’s passports to foreign nationals, posing in other countries as Liberian diplomats; something that is used against him and the ruling party in this critical political period.

The NEC Chairperson also reported on Wednesday that in Grand Cape Mount County, Simeon Taylor of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) obtained 1,333 votes or 37 percent, while his closest contender, Victor Watson, obtained 412 votes or 11.5 percent.

Taylor earlier contested in the Senatorial by-election in Cape Mount after the passing of Senator Edward Dagoseh, but lost to Watson.

In Maryland County, CDC candidate James Biney has obtained 1,344 votes or 36.3 percent, while his closest opponent, Incumbernt Senator H. Dan Morias, has obtained 1,178 votes or 31.8 percent from 22 of 173 voting precincts.

Biney is the National Chairman of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), which is an institutional member of the ruling CDC. Morias, also happens to a member of NPP, though he is in the race as an independent candidate.

In Nimba County, Jeremiah Koung of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), the political party of former warlord Prince Y. Johnson, obtained 3,361 votes or 38.5 percent while former Superintendent, Edith Gongloe-Weh obtained 1,646 or 18.5 percent.

Madam Gongloe-Weah became a candidate on the ticket of the CPP after a tense battle with Taa Wongbe of the Alternative National Congress (ANC). After Gongloe-Weh was lifted by the CPP following a controversial primary, Wongbe went solo, entering the election as an independent candidate.

Gbarpolu, the eighth county from which yesterday’s official preliminary results came, the NEC chairperson reported that Alfred Koiwood of the ruling CDC obtained 338 votes or 13.6 percent while incumbent Senator Armah Z. Jallah obtained 265 votes or 10.7 percent.

The Leadership of the National Security Apparatus of Liberia, under the Chairmanship of the Ministry of Justice, commends the gallantry of the men and women in uniform for demonstrating a high degree of professionalism and commitment in the exercise of their duties during the December 8, 2020 Midterm Senatorial Elections and Constitutional Referendum.

Meanwhile, The Chairman of the Joint Security, Attorney General Frank Musah Dean, Jr. has called on the Leadership of all Political Parties, and Independent Candidates, to exercise patience as the National Elections Commission (NEC) begins the tallying of results of the polls. He said while the Government of Liberia remains committed to ensuring the maintenance of peace and security, it’s also incumbent upon Political Leaders, Civil Society Organizations, the Inter-religious Council and well-meaning Liberians to denounce anti-peace comments and actions that might lead to violence.

In a statement issued by Information Minister Ledgerhood J. Rennie on Thursday, December 10, he said the security forces will remain vigilant and professional in maintaining the country’s hard-earned peace. He also applauds all Liberians who turned out to exercise their democratic franchise in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“Pre-victory marches that will disrupt the free movement of other citizens in any part of the country will not be tolerated”, the Attorney General warned. “The Liberia National Police has been instructed to ensure that all such public gatherings, regardless of who is holding them, that impede freedom of movement with the potential to disrupt the peace and tranquility of the society are halted”.

Minister Dean assures that all security-related complaints, no matter how minor they may seem, will be thoroughly investigated and actions taken in accordance with law.