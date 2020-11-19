CPP Disenchanted over ‘Police Brutality’

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), comprising the All Liberian Party (ALP), Alternative National Congress (ANC), Liberty Party (LP), and the Unity Party (UP), has condemned in the strongest terms of recent police brutality meted out against Liberians participating in a peaceful protest, organized by the Council of Patriots (COP).

The COP protest, like most recent protests, is the group’s response to the widespread and uncontrollable vices and total disregard for the rule of law in the CDC-led government.

It may be recalled that on November 16 when the Council of Patriots came out to have its “Peaceful protest,” the Liberian National Police dispersed them with tear gas and moved towards them with some level of force to discourage the protest.

Over the last few months, the CPP release said, Liberians and the world at large have witnessed a wave of police brutality against peaceful protestors; including anti-rape protestors, journalists, and families of three young Liberians who went missing under very mysterious circumstances about a couple of weeks ago. The recent act of police brutality against supporters of the COP marks the latest in what has become a new normal and hallmark of the CDC-led Government.

“The CPP would like to remind the Government of Liberia that the ongoing wave of state-sponsored police brutality against Liberians is in utter violation of Article 17 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia and several international human rights instruments that our country is a signatory to; including Article 20 (1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 21 and 22 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). It is noteworthy and sad, but not surprising, that these acts of violence are happening under the leadership of a man once perceived to be an icon of peace, and whose political party persistently complained of suffering similar fate during twelve years in opposition,” the CPP release said.

The political group’s release said the failure of the regime to prosecute perpetrators of these brutalities is telling and clearly calls into question the president’s affirmation of his oath of office, to uphold and defend the laws of Liberia.

“With less than a month to the crucial December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, the CPP calls on the International Community and friends of Liberia to intervene in the security situation in our country, as signs of impending instability become glaring by the day. The ongoing recruitment of CDC loyalist to the Liberian National Police; the public outrage against widespread corruption in our country; and the mysterious deaths of four auditors, are but a few indicators of just how tensed the security atmosphere of our country is, and why the intervention of the International Community is necessary,” release added.

Meanwhile, CPP Chairman, Alexander Cummings, has renewed and re-emphasized his support to all Liberians to peacefully protest their grievances against their government and urged the CDC Government to respect the democratic and constitutional rights of citizens to protest.

Cummings urged the Liberian people to remain calm and gear-up for the biggest protest against the CDC-led Government by rejecting all candidates of the CDC on December 8, 2020.