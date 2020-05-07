COVID-19 Pandemic Places Future of 370 Million Children In Jeopardy

… As school closures deprive them of access to daily school meals

As the COVID-19 crisis pushes up levels of hunger among the global poor, the World Food Program (WFP) and UNICEF are urging national governments to prevent devastating nutrition and health consequences for the 370 million children missing out on school meals amid school closures, a joint press release has said.

“In Liberia, as part of its COVID-19 emergency response program, WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Education is providing take-home dry ration to all the nearly 100,000 girls and boys for use by their entire households as a way of averting child hunger and encouraging the children to continue studying their lessons at home,” said Karla Hershey, World Food Program Representative and Country Director in Liberia.

According to the press release, school meals in Liberia are especially critical for girls as a conduit for increased retention and learning, paving a pathway for alleviating poverty and reaching Zero Hunger. WFP has therefore prioritized the provision of school meals through an inclusive approach involving the Government of Liberia and key stakeholders. WFP’s school meal program is one of the largest social safety net programs in Liberia reaching almost 100,000 boys and girls.

“A school in Liberia is much more than a place for learning. For many children, it is a safe environment where children thrive, play, and enjoy healthy growth with their peers. Now is the time to act, lifesaving services must be provided for the most vulnerable children to avoid a devastating fallout caused by COVID-19 that could affect generations,” said Laila O. Gad, UNICEF Representative in Liberia.

Alongside school meal programs, children often benefit from health services – such as vaccinations – delivered through their schools. In Liberia, 1.5 million children are currently out of school as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, out of which a total of 270,000 school children were provided with school feeding in 12 counties through different programs.

In response to a recent report from the United Nations Secretary-General, which highlighted the number of children missing out on school meals, WFP and UNICEF are working with governments to support children who are out of school during the crisis. In 68 countries, governments and WFP are providing children with take-home rations, vouchers, or cash transfers as an alternative to school meals.

Under the partnership, WFP and UNICEF will assist governments in the coming months to ensure that when schools reopen returning children benefit from school meals and health programs. This will also provide an incentive for parents to send their children back to school. The agencies are also working together to track children in need of school meals through an online school meal map.

To support this work – which initially focuses on 30 low-income or fragile countries to support 10 million children – UNICEF and WFP are appealing for US$ 600 million. Their work will be closely aligned with the UNESCO-led Global Education Coalition, a global push to ensure children keep learning despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19.