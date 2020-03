COVID-19 IN LIBERIA: GOV’T DECLARES NATIONAL HEALTH EMERGENCY

As delivered:

REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

P.O. BOX 10-9009

1000 MONROVIA 10, LIBERIA

WEST AFRICA

COVID-19: DECLARATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH EMERGENCY

BY THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH

IN THE WAKE OF THE CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC AND IN AN EFFORT TO KEEP OUR NATION SAFE, THE MINISTER OF HEALTH HAS DECLARED NATIONAL HEALTH EMERGENCY. IN KEEPING WITH TITLE 33, CHAPTER 14 OF THE LIBERIAN CODE OF LAWS REVISED, KNOWN AS THE PUBLIC HEALTH LAW, THE MINISTER OF HEALTH HAS DESIGNATED MONTSERRADO AND MARGIBI COUNTIES AS INFECTED AREAS, IN WHICH THE FOLLOWING RULES AND REGULATIONS WILL APPLY IMMEDIATELY AND REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR THE NEXT 21 DAYS:

ALL SCHOOLS (PUBLIC AND PRIVATE), UNIVERSITIES, COLLEGES, COMPUTER SCHOOLS AN OTHER INSTITUTIONS OF LEARNING ARE HEREBY ORDERED CLOSED. ALL BARS, NIGHT CLUBS, CASINOS, BETING CENTERS, CINEMAS, VIDEO CLUBS AND ENTERTAINMENT CENTERS ARE HEREBY ORDERED CLOSED. ALL BEACHES, BOTH PRIVATE AND PUBLIC, ARE HEREBY ORDERED CLOSED. CHURCHES, MOSQUES, RELIGIOUS CENTERS AND OTHER PLACES OF WORSHIP ARE HEREBY ORDERED CLOSED. LARGE GATHERINGS, TO INCLUDE SPORTING ACTIVITIES, PARTIES OF MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE ARE HEREBY ORDERED BANNED; WEDDINGS AND FUNERALS WILL BE ALLOWED WITH NO MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE IN ATTENDANCE AND THEY SHOULD KEEP A DISTANCE OF SIX FEET APART FROM EACH OTHER AT ALL TIMES. RESTAURANT SHALL ONLY ALLOW FIVE CUSTOMERS AT A TIME, WITH ALL CUSTOMERS KEEPING A DISTANCE OF SIX FEET APART FROM EACH OTHER AT ALL TIMES. TAKE AWAYS ARE ENCOURAGED; COOKSHOPS SHALL ONLY ALLOW FIVE CUSTOMERS AT A TIME, WITH ALL CUSTOMERS KEEPING A DISTANCE OF SIX FEET FROM EACH OTHER AT ALL TIMES. TAKE AWAYS ARE ENCOURAGED. BARBER SHOPS AND BEAUTY SALONS ARE HEREBY ORDERED CLOSED. ALL PERSONS IN THE AFFECTED AREAS ARE TO USE THE COMFORT AND SAFETY OF THEIR HOMES TO PERFORM PERSONAL CARE SERVICES. BANKS SHOULD ONLY ALLOW FIVE PEOPLE AT A TIME INTO SERVICE AREAS AND THOSE OUTSIDE THE BANK SHOULD KEEP A DISTANCE OF SIX FEET APART FROM EACH OTHER WHILE AWAITING SERVICE. PUBLIC TRANSPORT: TAXIS SHOULD CARRY NO MORE THAN TWO PASSENGERS IN THE BACK, AD ONE PASSENGER IN THE FRONT; KEHKEHS SHOULD CARRY ONLY TWO PASSENGERS IN THE BACK AND THE DIRVER ALONE IN THE FRONT; MOTORBIKES/PEMPEM SHOULD CARRY ONLY NE PASSENGER. EXCEPT FOR CARGO, CHARTERED AND SPECIAL FLIGHTS, ALL COMMERCIAL FLIGHTS ARE HEREBY ORDERED SUSPENDED AS OF MONDAY MARCH 23RD AT 11:59 PM. THE MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT AND THE LIBERIA CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY WILL ISSUE THE APPROPRIATE NOTIE HENCEFORTH. ALL SUPERMARKETS AND LARGE STORES WILL ALLOW ONLY 10 CUSTOMERS AT A TIME, WHILE OBSERVING A SIX FEET DISTANCE APART EACH OTHER AT ALL TIMES. THOSE OUTSIDE SHALL REMAIN OUTSIDE AND STAND SIX FEET APART FROM EACH OTHER WHILE AWAITING THEIR TURN TO BE SERVED. ALL BUSINESS ARE REQUIRED TO FIND INNOVATIVE WAYS OF PROMOTING SOCIAL DISTANCING. ALL HEALTH FACILITIES AND HEALTH INSTITUTIONS, INCLUDING PHARMACIES WILL REMAIN FOR ROUTINE SERVICES, WITH SOCIAL DISTANCE PRACTICES. ALL SAFETY RULES AND PROCEDURES AT HOSPITALS AND AL FACILITIES SHALL BE STRICTLY ADHERED TO MARKETS: THE INCIDENT MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL WORK ALONG WITH THE LIBERIA MARKETING ASSOCIATION TO IMPLEMENT THE REQUISITE PROTOCOLS FOR ALL MARKETS DURING THIS PERIOD. MEANWHILE ALL RESIDENTS AND MARKETEERS ARE REQUIRED TO PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. RESTRICTIONS ON THE MOVEMENT OF PEOPLE IN AND OUT OF THE AFFECTED AREAS: ALL TRAVELS IN AND OUTSIDE THE MONTSERRADO AND MARGIBI AREAS ARE DISCOURAGED ABSOLUTELY, NO STREET SELLING BY BOTH ADULTS AND CHILDREN DURING THIS PERIOD MANDATORY HAND WASHING WITH SOAP AND CLEAN WATER IS HEREBY ORDERED AT HOMS AND ALL ESTABLISHMENTS, PUBLIC OR PRIVATE COMMUNITY DWELLERS ARE ASKED TO PLEASE REPORT PEOPLE WHO SHOULD SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF THE CORONAVIRUS SUCH AS (COUGHING, FEVER, AND DIFFICULTY BREATHING IN THEIR COMMUNITIES TO RELEVANT HEALTH AND SECURITY AUTHORITIES. PLEASE CALL (4455)

OFFICIAL INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION ON THE COVID-19 VIRUS SHALL ONLY BE ANNOUNCED BY THE MOH/NPHIL AND MICAT

ALL CITIZENS, RESIDENTS AND VISITORS ARE REQUIRED TO ABIDE BY THESE RULES

THE MINISTRY OF JUSTICE, AS HEAD OF THE JOINT SECURITY, SHALL ENFORE THESE RULES WITHOUT PREJUDICE.

TOGETHER WE CAN KICK COVID-19 OUT OF LIBERIA

GIVEN UNDER MY HAND IN THE CITY OF MONROVIA ON THE 21ST OF MARCH 2020.

SIGNED:

WILHELMINA S. JALLAH, MD, MPH, CHES, FLCP, FWACP

MINISTER