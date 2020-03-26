COVID-19: “Football Does Not Matter at the Moment”

In Liberia, as in other parts of the world, the country is currently battling the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has so far caused over 20,000 deaths globally, with over 300,000 cases reported in more than 170 countries.

The outbreak of the pandemic has led to the suspension of major sporting events around the globe, with Liberia being no exception.

The Liberia Football Association on March 17 announced the suspension of all football activities, following the confirmation of COVID19 in the country.

As a means of helping to provide awareness, aimed at preventing the spread of the virus, several sporting institutions and personalities have embarked on a series of awareness campaigns.

“At the moment, football does not matter, but the health and wellbeing of every one of us is far more important,” Cece United Football Academy and Liberia’s under-17 women’s national team player Annieta Tarpeh, said in one of the awareness videos.

Similar to the FIFA COVID-19 prevention video, the video features five players from the academy and promotes handwashing, coughing etiquette, not touching your face, physical distance, staying home if feeling unwell and addressing the doubting mindset.

“Coronavirus is real. Kindly follow all of the precautionary measures and prevent ourselves and families from contracting the virus. Together we defeated Ebola a few years ago; together we can defeat the Coronavirus.”

Other clubs including LISCR FC, Tony FC, Muscat FC, Freeport FC, and Nimba Kwado, among others, have over the weeks shared preventive steps in line with WHO guidance.

Liberia’s U17 women’s national team captain Loretta Sackie, national team forward Agatha Nimene and LISCR FC goalkeeper Tommy Songo later joined the campaign by publishing pre-recorded awareness message, urging their fans and the general public to follow the preventive measures.