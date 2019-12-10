Court Evicts 25-Yr-Old Church with School

The Sixth Judicial Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, has evicted the oldest branch of the Faith Mission International, called the Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), aka the House of Grace, located opposite LPRC Road Junction on Somalia Drive.

The court did not only shut down the church, its members were evicted following quarrel over a plot of land which a family had claimed.

Reverend Barclay Walker, the National Overseer of the Faith Mission International, said the Church has been attacked, because its members have deeds to prove that they bought the land 1996 from one Sampson S. Boah, and the copy of the mother deed that the lands were obtained in the 1950s.

The Church, established 1994, has a membership of over 300, while the newly established school in the church’s edifice, kindergarten to 6th grade, has over 90 students.”

Reverend Roger Gaye, the head Pastor, reported that the church had baptized over 500 members about 24 years ago and, because of its relocation, most of the members had relinquished their membership to other denominations.

The Church has 11 branches with the National Headquarters in Caldwell, outside Monrovia. The Caldwell Headquarters is also the sub-headquarters of District #1 comprising five churches, while the Gospel Faith Mission International was the sub-headquarters of District #2, comprising six different churches.

But the eviction of the church’s longest serving branch has reduced the branches to 10.

Eight bailiffs from the Civil Law Court B, including more than a dozen armed police officers from the Police Support Unit (Riot Police) carried out the eviction on the controversial premises on Saturday morning, December 7.

The eviction followed the demolition of the church edifice and the caretakers’ apartment.

The court officials hauled all the church’s belongings and spread them on the ground.

One of the court’s constables said the coming of the armed men was a regard to the flogging of four of their officers last Saturday, when they were under the leadership of instruction, came to serve the eviction notice.

“Four of our officers were beaten and sustained injuries last Sunday, December 1. They just came to issue the eviction order, but encountered a worst of their nightmare,” said our source, who asked not to be named because he did not have authority to speak to the press.

He added that details of the court’s eviction (writ), and history of the case can be obtained from the court.

A female court official said: “A lady, called Diamond was the main perpetrator of Saturday’s mayhem, and there is also a writ for her arrest.”

The speechless armed men in their blue uniforms, including helmets and pepper spray where spread as a line was drawn as demarcation for intruders.

Two standby witnesses, a couple, said the eviction of the church mean that the church of Jesus Christ is under attack and indicates the ‘end time.’

“The court is used to evict churches from vacant and wasted lands, which the church built on, as well as from school and abandoned buildings,” the female pastor said.

Meanwhile, Rev. Barclay said even though the church was wrongly evicted after being on the land for 25 years, and have 23 years old deed, including the mother’s deed from Sampson Boah, who accused the Civil Court ‘B’ and Surveyor Lawrence Henries of the conspiracy.

Also, the Chief of Protocol of the Church, Brother Tamba Boukarie denied flogging any court officers, but admitted to their neighbor, another tenant, popularly known as Papay Saah, throwing stones over the church’s zincs, while they were in service.

“We only went outside and cautioned them to stop. A number of men from the church came out to warn them, made them to stop the throwing of stones,” Boukarie said.

Another member said Rev. Gaye and the Church Bishop are expected to challenge the eviction in court.

“We are asking the church community to join us in prayer as we seek redress,” she said.