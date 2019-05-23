County Superintendents Undergo Security Sector Reform

Superintendents of the 15 counties are meeting in the port city of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County for phase two of the Security Sector Reform Leadership Seminar Series, a release has said.

According to a release from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the seminar brings together the Superintendents, who are also Chairpersons of the county Security Council established in each county with a focus on sustaining the gains with the security architecture of Liberia.

County Security Council, a replica of the National Security Council, which is headed by the President, is among requirements of the National Security and Intelligence Act of 2011.

During the four-day seminar which, is expected today, the participants will have an understanding of key ‘Rule of Law’ principles and ethical leadership skills, the Liberia peacebuilding architecture, early warning and early response mechanism, and the concept of County Peace Committee.

The superintendents will also brainstorm on challenges facing the security sector in their respective counties and suggest recommendations for possible steps aimed at mitigating the challenges.

According to the release, the seminar is being conducted by National Security Council Secretariat, and the Swedish Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Varney A. Sirleaf, has meanwhile challenged the Superintendents to take charge of county security, “because security is everyone’s business, and a priority of the government.”

Minister Sirleaf said he requires a high degree of leadership from the Superintendents in collaboration with security institutions and residents of communities.

He then encouraged the participants to pay attention to the details of the presentations during training, noting that Superintendents must be proactive and network with all security agencies operating in their counties.

Earlier, Elisabeth Hårleman, Head of Development Cooperation of the Embassy of Sweden in Monrovia, said the training exercise is part of technical support from Sweden to Liberia’s Security Sector Reform (SSR).

She said Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA) is one of two development programs being run as part of bilateral cooperation with Liberia. The FBA is the Swedish government agency dedicated to improving the quality and effectiveness of international conflict and crisis managements with a particular focus on peace operations.

National Security Advisor, Jefferson Karmoh, said the training exercise is necessary to strengthen a deeper understanding of the County Superintendents on the SSR.

Two staff of the Swedish Folke Bernadotte Academy, Mans Hansen and Juliana Huus, are facilitating the training, along with National Security Sector Reform coordinator, Samuel Darkna and the executive director of the Liberia Peacebuilding Office, Edward K. Mulbah.