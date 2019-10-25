County Meet Preparation: Lofa County to Hold Dollar Rally Campaign Saturday

Liberia’s biggest sporting tournament, the National County Sports Meet, is just two months away from kickoff and some counties have already begun preparation to emerge victorious in the tournament.

Lofa County, which did not progress to the last four of the tournament in both football and kickball categories during the previous edition, have begun plans to have a better performance this year as compared to the previous competition.

Both football and kickball teams of the county ended their campaign in the quarterfinals stage of the 2018 county sports meet. The football team lost 1-0 against Gbarpolu County, while the kickball team suffered an appalling 8-1 home runs against Nimba County.

According to the county’s sports steering committee chairman Momo Cyrus, the committee, along with citizens of the County, will launch a dollar rally campaign on Saturday, October 26, at the Monrovia City Hall.

Mr. Cyrus said the aim of the rally is to raise more funds to help support the teams of the County in the tournament and also help in the completion of sports facility projects.

Lofa is one of the host Counties of the preliminary rounds of the 2019/2020 National County Sports Meet.

The Lofa County Sports steering committee chairman also disclosed that they have gone about 60% preparation with infrastructure planning and are working tirelessly to complete the remaining 40% before the start of the tournament.

Mr. Cyrus has also praised the Lofa Legislative Caucus for their support to the ongoing process so far. He disclosed that the County caucus has promised to make available one million to help support the teams of the County.

The steering committee chairman is at the same time encouraging his kinsmen in and out of Liberia to support their County team to ensure they bring pride to the County.

With regards to the ongoing players’ justification process, he said more potential players are expressing interest to form a part of Lofa County’s team but only the best will be selected.

“The process is open, we are transparent, we need more players, technical staff, coaches and many others because we want only the best to fulfill our target this year, the SEGAL boss noted.