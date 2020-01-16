Costa Safe in Sierra Leone

Henry P. Costa, head of the Council of Patriots (CoP), appears to be enjoying the hospitality of the Sierra Leonean Government, having landed in that neighboring country following his secret departure from Liberia on Sunday, January 12. Mr. Costa had been invited earlier for investigation at the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) concerning his acquisition of a laissez-passer that the LIS says was ‘forged.’
As he was preparing to go to the LIS Headquarters last week, Costa posted on Facebook his concerns about the huge presence of officers of LIS and Police in the vicinity of the Immigration headquarters. For that, he and his lawyer refused to go for the investigation. Later, it became known that he had departed Liberia through Sierra Leone for the United States, even though he was banned by the Liberian government from traveling back to the US after the January 6 protest.
Amid speculations that Costa had been arrested by Sierra Leone authorities, the government of Sierra Leone through its Minister of Information and Communication, Mohammed R. Swaray, promised to protect the rights of Henry P. Costa.
“The Bio Administration will not take dictation from any government regarding the ongoing saga involving the head of the COP,” Minister Swaray told the BBC Focus on Africa program.
Confirming that the Government of Liberia had requested the Sierra Leonean Government to extradite Mr. Costa, Minister Swaray said: “We just want to ensure that we fulfill his rights, he himself can attest to that, he’s been very well treated, and we cannot take dictation from any other government, we are a democracy.”
Minister Swaray added that, while there is some cooperation with Liberia regarding the request from immigration authorities, it has no intention of straying from its democratic principles. He clarified that Costa is not in detention; that he is enjoying full human rights because they are a sovereign democratic nation that does not take instructions from other people.
Mr. Swaray assured Liberians and supporters of Costa harboring suspicions that light is at the end of the tunnel. “I can only say to those Liberians thinking that way to continue to be glued to the radio, we are doing what we need to do now and soon we will do what’s right without compromising or jeopardizing our credentials as a democratic, freedom-loving and accountable administration.”
Before that, the Civil Society Organizations in Sierra Leone had held a press conference calling on their government not to turn Mr. Costa over to the Government of Liberia, citing a reason that the government was only after him because he is vocal stance in exposing the government of its deeds and leading peaceful protests against ills practiced by officials of the Liberian government. The CSO group then cautioned the Government of Sierra Leone not to treat Costa as a criminal but should be given due regard and his rights should be respected and protected while in Sierra Leone.
“We believe that Mr. Costa’s right to demonstrate is guaranteed under both Liberian and international law, and we strongly condemn the Liberian government’s attempts to punish him for exercising his right,” the CSOs said.
The CSOs added: “We urge the Government of Sierra Leone to immediately release Mr. Costa and allow him to travel to the United States of America or his preferred destination. We further urge the Government of Sierra Leone to reject an extradition request from the Liberian government as we are reliably informed that, if extradited to Liberia, Mr. Costa will be severely tortured by the Weah administration.”
“Should the Sierra Leone Government extradite Costa to Liberia, it will be equally blamed for any abuses or violations to which he may be subjected. This will certainly have far-reaching implication for Sierra Leone’s human rights credentials and its international image,” the CSOs said.
Meanwhile, Liberian President George Weah’s office has dismissed allegations and insinuations by Costa that the administration is threatening his life. In a statement issued Wednesday, January 15, the President’s office said “the Weah administration respects the sanctity of human life and the fundamental rights of people, and would always do everything to protect all citizens and foreigners within its borders without discrimination.”
The President’s office added that over the last 24 months, it has always demonstrated extreme tolerance by providing security for dissenting and agitating citizens and will continue to do so within the confines of the laws in the coming years.
Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio yesterday ordered the release of Costa from custody and denied the request from the government to have him returned to Liberia.
Before his departure from Liberia, Costa was invited by the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) for questing about the laissez-passer he used to enter Liberia on December 19, 2019, to stage the planned ‘Weah Step down Campaign’.
But after honoring the initial visit to the LIS, Costa said he felt threatened by the process and escaped to neighboring Sierra Leone.
After waiting for few days without seeing Mr. Costa, the LIS issued an ultimatum, demanding his appearance no later than 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, or face arrest. On the very Wednesday morning, Costa posted on Facebook that he was in the hands of security in Sierra Leone and they were very nice to him, urging his supporters not to panic.
The decision of LIS came from Costa’s alleged failure to appear on two different occasions at the (LIS) headquarters to answer questions pertaining his acquisition of a laissez-passer through the assistance of Sylvester T. Nah (as named by Costa) a few weeks ago, prior to his arrival into the country ahead of the 30 December 2019 protest which was postponed to January 6, 2020.
Meanwhile, Costa was cleared to depart Sierra Leone, as he wished.
The government of Sierra Leonean has disappointed many of us Liberians. I thought Sierra Leone was a democratic country where free movement of people existed. Can they provide any genuine reasons for arresting Henry Costa? Costa was simply enroute to the United States; he wasn’t seeking asylum in Sierra Leone. Why hinder his safe passage for this unnecessary publicity?
The man is unsafe in Liberia, and Sierra Leone being a neighbor, he sought an easy passage through it to come to the United States where he is pursuing his studies. Why arrest him? Did he commit a crime in Liberia or in Sierra Leone? Julius Mada Bio should know better. He is not like George Weah who has the least education among world leaders.
Unlike Weah who hired a friend to do his bachelor and masters degree online from DeVry University, Mada Bio actually earned his degrees with his sweat and labor. He is more educated than Weah. The last time President Weah sat in class was when he was in the 8th Grade in 1983.
Since 1983, Weah never attended any formal school. He is dull and uneducated for him to be thinking that he is on par with Julius Mada Bio of Sierra Leone all because they share the same presidential title. What is evident is that he is a child and Julius is an adult with cultivated education.
Julius should not have allowed Costa to be arrested in the first place knowing very well that himself was once a student in the United States. He should not be stopping West Africans from traveling though his country for political reasons emanating from their countries.
Jackson Neal, I hope u read the Daily Observer New in full because Sierra Leone admitted Mr. Costa is not under arrest neither custody and he shall not be return to Liberia. CSO group in Sierra Leone urged their Government to render full human right services and protection to Mr. Costa till he decides to leaves Sierra Leone.
I disagreed if u commenting Sierra Leonean Government many Liberian except to stress your point better.
I am balancing my opinion with information given by the Sierra Leone information minister Swaray…Please go the BBC Site and listen to the interview, and not just opinion on Observer site.
Thank you, President Bio! I hope it serves as a lesson to Weah to stop making people hero overnight.
What could it have cost you to ignore this guy and leave him alone? You are now looked at suspiciously in the sub region and in the eyes of the international community as an evolving dictator.
Consequences: Aides will be curbed, movement of people into Liberia restricted and international condemnations.
You promised to fix things for the poor people of Liberia; pro-poor government. Concentrate on your agenda. The people need to eat, live in decent homes, send their children to good schools, get good healthcare in Liberia and not out of Liberia, drive on good roads. Fix things Mr. President, you promised to do so.
Fix things as you promised or quit, lest you create more problems for the people you “love”
Great precedence Bio, the stage is set ; and you set it well!!
The government of Sierra Leone did the right as an sovereign nation and administer by sound minded individuals. They have shown to the entire world and the region about what is leadership and not ruler ship. What was the Weah administration thinking about Hon. Bio leadership in Sierra Leone? They thought they can just request and it happened?
The Liberian government had all the time needed to question Costa and they themselves made it clear to the entire world that, Mr. Costa was never under arrest nor had done anything wrong. So why keep on investigating one thing over and over? Only to delay Costa from attending school this semester or provoke unnecessary confusion to add fuel to the burning fire? What good will this be to the people of Liberia? Why is this government being so stubborn about about doing things just contrary for the best of Liberia?
The Weah administration has really propell Costa as leadership material when he is not. Why is the GOL (government of Liberia) even had to request or follow Costa to Sierra Leone? This by it self speaks volume about what Costa is saying that,they want to kill him and he is afraid of his life. Your claimed he did nothing wrong so why tailed him to another country? At this point, your really wanted to kill him if they had extradited him per your request. That’s the picture written on the wall and the Weah administration should make no mistake about this,killing anyone that’s critical about the regime at this time will be a serious error and wrong calculation.
When a sovereign government implements human rights or justice in excess this is what happens. Once the immigration and or the police discovered that Henry Costa had committed such immigration violations as fraud, the government, through the Ministry of Justice, should have wasted no time in detaining , charging, and indicting, the culprit.
But instead they allowed Henry Costa who has been discovered to have commited such violation and offense to go about his business freely, because some gbagbatee lawyer would guarantee the physical presense of such a notorious culprit.
Sierra Leone ofcourse did what any sovereign country would do given the context By detaining such a culprit upon the request of an ECOWAS member state. But to believe that Sierra Leone could go any further than that, when the fool was never indicted is higly unlikely. But again, the government could siimply ensuring that the culprit is extraditable at anytime; and not necessarily from Sierra Leone now, if such is not possible art the moment. So, yes, this may also be a sound strategy or tactic.
Nonetheless,this episode must notify the Liberian government that once the criminal act or acts of such culprits have been discovered, there should never again be any delay in detaining, charging, and indicting the cuolprit. Once rthis is done, even if the culprit or fugitive escapes into another country, the hands of the country would not be tied as is th case with Sierra Leone at the moment.
Costa has left Liberia. Sadly, his followers are left behind. The reality on the ground is that some or most of his followers are unemployed. Costa has a God-given right to organize and plan civil protests. But in order for him to be seen as a serious patriot, it is his responsibility to learn how to create jobs for his followers! The flamboyant Costa has never been heard to say what could be done in order for his followers to gain employment. Personally, I wish him well. However in my view, I think Costa should use some of his wealth (if he has any) to create jobs instead of playing the blame game all the time.
The sierra leonean minister is playing games to gain good reputation from the Costa saga when he claimed “while there is some cooperation with Liberia regarding the request from immigration authorities, it has no intention of straying from its democratic principles”, then why did they detain costa under the pretext of protected costudy? from who? Sierra leone remember! When Liberia had her war, you made fun, even to the extent of producing songs like “in libira today, man dey sorffa”, supported the war through Foday Sankor and gen. Mosquito. You only realized the evil of war when the face of the liberian opposition(Charles Taylor) tutored Sankor and Mosquito to do long sleeve and short sleeve. Costa is another grotesque face of the Liberian opposition! It might be too late if one springs up Sierra leone after your “democratic mechanization” !