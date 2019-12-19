Costa Arrives in Liberia Ahead of December 30 Protest

-“I came because of the importance of Weah Step Down protest,” Henry Costa tells supporters
By Alvin Worzi and William Q. Harmon
The Council of Patriots’ (CoP) lead campaigner of the nationwide protest, popularly known as the “Weah Step Down Campaign,” Henry P. Costa has arrived in the country ahead of the planned December 30 protest.
Thousands of Liberians, believed to be followers of Mr. Costa and supporters of the planned December 30 protest, early Thursday morning gathered at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County to welcome Mr. Costa.
However, prior to the arrival of Mr. Costa, a contingent of armed officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) were seen at the airport and juxtaposed along the highway leading from the airport to Monrovia.
The leadership of CoP is calling for President George M. Weah to step down as the country experiences extreme economic hardship since he ascended to power for nearly two years. The group is also demanding good governance from the ex-footballer who, they say, has no regard for the rule of law, especially the Constitution.
Some of the supporters told the Daily Observer that they left their homes as early as Wednesday and slept at the airport, awaiting Henry Costa with eager anticipation.
Amid rumors that the famous talk show host Mr. Costa would be arrested upon arrival at the RIA today Thursday, December 19, Costa emerged from the airport terminal unhindered, into the embrace of his supporters.
The crowd greeted him with chantings and slogans, singing: “George Weah go, George Weah go, George Weah go…”
Six big yellow buses were chartered to transport the CoP’s supporters to and from the airport, while some carried their own vehicles.
“Weah not able to govern this country. Weah’s nightmare is here now. December 30 is successful already with the arrival of Mr. Costa. Weah worries with the presence of Henry Costa,” supporters of the December 30 protest sang at the arrival of Henry Costa.
According to some of the supporters, the decision to call on President Weah to step down is intended to seek the interest of the Liberian people and not him (Weah). Mr. Mo Ali, Unity Party’s director for Press and Propaganda, was also seen welcoming Mr. Costa with a hug.
Mr. Costa’s convoy, which has departed the RIA already, is expected to stop at the VAMOMA Junction, around the 24th street and begin with a marching band, headed for for central Monrovia. Costa is expected to will renew calls for the “Weah Step Down Campaign” at an intellectual center called Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion (CEIO), which is located on Carey Street in central Monrovia.
Mr. Costa told supporters upon arrival that he was delighted to be back in Liberia, and there should be no tension about his arrival.
“I’m honored by the turnout today by my supporters and I’m prepared to work in their interest and the general interest of all Liberians. I’m also happy for the love and support,” Mr. Cotsa said.
Costa told supporters that the purpose of his return to Liberia is because of the importance of the December 30 “Weah Step Down Campaign” protest which, he said, “is supported by thousands of Liberians.”
He added that “the Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean does not know the law because the law says you have freedom of expression and freedom of assembly according to Articles 17 and 15 and we are combining the both and utilizing them on December 30.”
Dear Henry Costa,
Welcome to your country Liberia.
We support a peaceful protest on December 30, not an insurrection.
While we want Weah to go, it should be done within the constitution of Liberia.
We support a peaceful transition in Liberia. Beware of any trouble in Liberia!
Beware, beware, beware!
Not surprised at all! Liberians can dance to any drumbeat as long it is playing! These are the same people who threatened last elections to declare war if George Weah did not become president. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Liberian Civil War, some Liberians are still singing, “He killed my mama, he killed my papa, I will still vote for him.”
Unfortunately, Weah is an illiterate man who ended up paying one of his senior officers in government in person of Christopher Wisner to do online classes for him from an adulterated online University—the DeVry University. He is a failure and very dull to learn anything worth learning. The longer he stays in power the likely the country will continue to languish in the abyss. He must leave with his loots he acquired from his two years of staying in power. The country today is a laughing stock in the international community simply because we have an illiterate man as a president.
Congratulations to His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President Of The Republic of Liberia, Justice Minister Dean and State Security for exercising Wisdom and not allowing the arrival of Mr. Costa to Liberia to be something that is really Not but the precautions are understandable. Use it if deem necessary.
To those that want President Weah to go and so called ‘peaceful transition’ that’s your right to ask for that BUT there are those who are also Liberians that also have equal rights under the law that are saying anything short of the Majority that put him there through the ballot box or an impeachment, Nothing will be peaceful and you will have your hands full before you realize it.
Beware, beware , beware ! AS WELL.
I can not take this….. If I was Mr. Justice Minister. My question, were did you get ur degree? “The Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean does not know the law because the law says you have freedom of expression and freedom of assembly according to Articles 17 and 15 and we are combining the both and utilizing them on December 30.” lots of fake ministers need to go back to school and stop misleading our poor Liberian. Fake leaders !
You don’t need a degree to interpret the language of the constitution. What you need is strong reading comprehension skills backed by critical thinking skills.
Henry Costa who claimed, without providing evidence, that Progressives gave a list to the PRC of Tolbert’s officials for the firing squad is now teaching Justice Minister Musa Dean about Law and the Liberian Constitution. Ironically, he has yet to learn that his statement of “buying guns for old rebels to kill” on his “orders” should government close his radio station constitutes a crime of terroristic threatening even in America where he resides.
So, if the secondary purpose of this story is to praise the pugnacity of the “famous” talkshow host, the last laugh on Daily Observer, not the government. The authorities have rightfully showed restraint by not responding to provocation with overreaction as anticipated by the same clandestine inciters of the vigilante mob that burnt down a police station last April in Margibi County. In other words, maintaining a non-invasive Police presence sucks the energy out of a tornado.
Needless to say that some remembered Daily Observer’s description of Qwinwonkpa as a “Strongman” in a fake story about him Rambo-like leading colleagues during the Coup while SKD was hiding behind a flower bush near the Executive Mansion. This doesn’t suggest the newspaper shouldn’t report stories, but rabble-rousing even in the midst of public safety anxieties sounds irresponsible. Henry Costa and Yekeh Kolubah aren’t untouchable by the law, and like others before just expendable foils for a far-reaching purpose: Unconstitutional regime change.
Liberia is not set up; a messy country.
Only the best of our educated can move Liberia forward.
Liberia is massively illiterate and functionally illiterate. We have not gotten started yet.
The Know-Hows are also NOT in the CoP or in any Liberian group? The Know-Hows are also NOT in the Diasporas, etc.
Almost 40+ years nothing good has happened in Liberia.
God bless us.
I get it. Liberia is going down fast, if in fact the country hasn’t hit rock bottom. Everyone is complaining. Civil servant employees are struggling to make ends meet because their paychecks are not rolling. Hospitals do not have enough medication. Major streets are covered with potholes. Electricity is scarce in some places. Inflation is skyhigh. Prostitution is rampant. The list continues. The foregoing are issues that affect the daily lives of Liberians who live in and out of the country. Very well understood!
Caution : Please. Let’s handle things democratically. No more use of brute force.
Peace.