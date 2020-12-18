COSOL Continues Stakeholder Meeting

The Copyright Society of Liberia (COSOL) has continued meeting with stakeholders in the copyright-based industries to acquaint them about the workings of the organization.

High on the meeting agendas were matters relating to membership registration, policy on royalties collection, and importance of the ongoing COSOL data collection survey.

Other issues discussed were relating to raising awareness on the importance of copyright, and widening knowledge of copyright among creators and investors on their rights.

Stakeholders met during the engagement meeting includes producers and musicians from Bluelinks Records and Eddie Gibson, the newly elected President of the Liberia Movie Union, and his team of officials. Others include Lawrence Yealue, Country Director of Accountability Lab Liberia, Hipco rapper Takun J, Elvis Juasemai, CEO of TunesLiberia and Liberian filmmaker Zubin Cooper.

During the meeting, COSOL Executive Director Prince Decker lectured the stakeholders on a number of copyright and related rights issues including: the economic importance of copyright; the legal framework for copyright; and the essence of the ongoing data survey and its importance on the creative sectors.

“These stakeholders’ engagements are intended to bring people together to pool knowledge, experience, and expertise to co-create solutions and help build collaborative partnerships and new relationships that generate value. It builds involvement and a sense of continuation to a new future,” said Mr. Decker in a press release.

In related development, Mr. Decker thanked the Liberia Movie Union delegation and congratulated Mr. Eddie Gibson and his team on their election. He also praised the outgoing President Ambassador Gregory Artus Frank for his hard work and exemplary leadership he exhibited in promoting the agendas of the Union and his efforts to fight against Piracy.

Mr. Decker encouraged Ambassador Frank to continue to be the driver of positivity in the movie Industry, and further assured the President-elect and the new leadership his full support to ensuring that creators including filmmakers benefit from their works through royalty collections and implementation of policy decisions.

On his part, president-elect Mr. Gibson expressed his appreciation and assured the Executive Director that his office will work with COSOL in achieving its goals and objectives.

Meanwhile, COSOL has continued its Christmas Cards Distribution with Stakeholders of the Creative Industry.For more information, contact COSOL @ cosolinfo.com and to access the survey on collection of data on artistic work and usage in Liberia, visit COSOL @ survey.cosolinfo.com.