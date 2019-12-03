CoP’s Planned Protest a ‘Treasonable’ Act

— Says Justice Minister Dean, denies the group permit to protest on December 30
The government has accused the leadership of the Council of Patriots (CoP) of ‘treasonable’ act as the group mobilizes across the country, and in the diasporas to call for the resignation of President George Weah for the “despicable” manner in which he is leading the country.
CoP leadership and members are organizers of the pending December 30, 2019, nationwide protest. The group has since launched the “Weah Step Down” campaign, calling for President Weah to step down as the country experiences extreme economic hardship since he ascended to power almost two years ago. The group is also demanding good governance from the ex-footballer who, they say, has no regard for the rule of law, especially the Constitution.
But the government, through the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) says the CoP’s pending action is “unconstitutional, and bespeaks treason.” Justice Minister, Frank Musah Dean, in a letter to the CoP’s Acting Chairman Mo Ali, on Monday, December 2 in Monrovia, stated: “Your mobilization of individuals, and resources to execute your “Weah Step Down” campaign is unconstitutional and bespeaks treason, an offense against the internal security of the state.”
The letter was a response to an earlier communication from the CoP demanding permit, and state security protection for its December 30 mass protest.
“You will note that Weah was duly elected by the Liberian people for a six-year term, and therefore, any removal prior to the expiry of this term may occur only by impeachment as provided under Article 62 of the Constitution,” the Minister wrote.
Article 62 says: “The President and the Vice-President may be removed from office by impeachment for treason,
bribery and other felonies, violation of the Constitution or gross misconduct.”
CoP, on the other hand, is using Article 1 of the Liberian Constitution as the reliance for its planned assembly. Article 1 states: “All power is inherent in the people. All free governments are instituted by their authority, and for their benefit and they have the right to alter and reform the same when their safety and happiness so require. In order to ensure democratic government, which responds to the wishes of the governed, the people shall have the right at such period, and in such manner as provided for under this Constitution to cause their public servants to leave office and to fill vacancies by regular elections and appointments.”
The government, however stated that the Supreme Court has interpreted the above constitutional provision, specifically as it refers to the inherent power of the people to decide the leadership of the nation through elections; therefore, there is no provision for “Weah Step Down” campaign in the Constitution, and statutory laws of the country.
Minister Dean however failed to state when such interpretation was done and at what instance.
The CoP was also the planner of the June 7, 2019 protest, the biggest anti-government action that saw thousands of Liberians taking to the streets to demand reforms in government. That protest, which received a huge international coverage, practically defaced the Weah led government, bringing upon it barrage of global condemnations.
The MoJ acknowledged receipt of the CoP’s communication for permit. “Your letter of November 11, 2019, relative to your request for security protection to hold a “Peaceful Assembly” in Monrovia beginning December 30, 2019, is acknowledged.”
The Ministry said that it is cognizant of several public pronouncements emanating from hierarchy of the CoP, characterizing the assembly as the beginning of a “Weah Step Down” campaign.
“We are further aware that in preparation to execute your planned objectives, you have solicited and received funding from individuals, both within and outside of Liberia, some of whom may not be Liberian citizens,” Minister Dean said. “We hasten to assure you that the Weah administration remains committed to the protection of the rights and liberties of all citizens as enshrined in the Constitution.”
The Minister however said that given the “facts and circumstances described above, we are without legal authority to grant you permit, protection or approval to undertake an act which is, indisputably, a clear violation of the Constitution and statutory laws of Liberia.”
Accusing the CoP of treasonable acts, the minister made emphatic reference to points 4 and 5 of Article 76 of the Constitution, which states: (4) attempting by overt act to overthrow the Government, rebellion against the republic, insurrection and mutiny; and (5) abrogating or attempting to abrogate, subverting or attempting or conspiring to subvert the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other means, which attempts to undermine the Constitution.
Dean then warned the CoP against taking the streets to demand the removal of an administration that was constitutionally elected to a six-year term.
“Ultimately, may we warn that any individuals comprising the leadership of the CoP will be held personally, individually and collectively culpable and liable, under the laws for the consequences associated with their actions,” the Justice Minister’s letter said.
In a Facebook post, Henry Pedro Costa, host of the Henry Costa Morning Show and lead planner of the pending protest, referred to Minister Dean’s letter as an “empty bluff”.
“Musah Dean says we will be committing treason when we gather on December 30th to demand Weah’s resignation,” Costa said. “You better get ready to arrest tens of thousands of people. The suffering masses will turn out. We do not fear you! Empty bluff!”
Meanwhile, the government had earlier announced plans to arrest Costa when he arrives in Monrovia on December 19, ahead of the planned December 30 “Weah Step Down” campaign. The announcement was made by Deputy Information Minister Eugene Fahngon, who said that there is a writ of arrest awaiting Mr. Costa upon his arrival.
“Just as there was a writ out to have Costa station closed, there was also a writ for his arrest,” Min. Fahngon declared.
Minister Dean later dismissed the Fahngon’s pronouncement, who said that there is “no writ of arrest” from the Court, neither has the MoJ has given any such order of arrest.
James Kpadeh
They are so corrupt beyond human comprehension, therefore, they are unable to stop rampant corruption but they are working very hard to stop protesters. The only good news is CORRUPTION IS NOT A CRIME IN LIBERIA AT ALL BUT TO PROTEST IS CRIME IN LIBERIA. H AHA SWEET LIBERIA.
Protest is not a crime, but the intent of the protest is, the military coup that brought Doe to power derived from similar protests- remembered Mr Baccus Matthew and company demanded President Tolbert Resignation through a mass protest, they were subsequently arrested and charged with treason and Jailed.
That a country may be facing an inherited economic hardship does not mean the government is corrupt. Article 1 of the Constitution regarding all power inherent in the people whether for placing a new government in power or altering a government, is absolutely about election or impeachment, and not through protest.
Well, whatever the outcome is, it is time that we pray for Liberia and Liberians. Weah is not doing well, yes. But we need to let him rule for the remaining yrs and decide at the bullet box instead of taking to the streets for him to step down. He will will not finish all Liberia resources, Presidents before him tried but Liberia stay standing while they are gone. He will go oneday. We are just from war, evil doers are about to carry on acts among our people. I don’t like weah also due to what he and his guys are doing but I appeal to all Liberians to please in the Name of Jesus or God, let’s wait for the next election. Liberia is all we have.
If weah is out, who we think will be the best, who’s going to take over?
My people, we begging Liberians need not to get out for this. People may die this time around, kids will get missing, Liberia may go backward again. 2017, I asked people not to vote for weah, I prayed to meet him just to tell him not to run as president because of this very reason, before June 7 protest, I even told many that a bigger protest will take place if this one done get results or weah don’t do the right thing. people didn’t listen. This time I am worry.
Please let us leave weah with all his corrupt officials for the seek of Peace and our kids, go to the box 2023 and vote weah out. If he refused then the world will know and stand by us when we ask him to leave. This is not the right time and with protest. People will died or get missing.
I call on all political parties, religious groups, international partners to condem and help stop this protest even though we have the right to protest.
Please help us now UN, EU, America, AU, Ecowas, China, Russia, France, Great Britain, and others. Liberians are about to make the wrong decision again. If you sit, you will lost resources again to help restore Liberia to normal.
Our big brother and Father America, Mr. Trump, Mr. Obama, US House, please say something. I know it is against your country constitution to speak in another country situation like this but an advice will help. I don’t want any Liberian to die again. I am worry an praying daily for peaceful protest and for my country Liberia.
May God save Mama Liberia. Amen
The direction of our country is precariously headed to a collision.The govt is increasing losing legitimacy as it become unable to deliver basic services. While the opponents of the govt continuously hold the govt accountable for those failures putting our country out for grab and cannibal warlords like the so called “rebel general power” showing up their bloody nose to buy our people into chaos.
Oh God bless Liberia and save her from collision. Resources are being mobilise to once again destroy our people but You are above all those who gathering those resources. We ask You Lord to bless Liberia
May God bless Liberia
To avoid peaceful protests, understand that the people are hungry, sick and homeless without money to send their children to school.
They are no longer duped to sit by and see you guys break down and reconstruct your 4 mansions in a single year and accept that there is no money in the country.
You guys said you were going to fix things, fix them please. Our people are hungry.
Petarus, you need to speak out precisely… What is your position? Where do you stand?
Dear Paye,
Our position is this: we support a peaceful protest. We will never support anything insurrectional.
Let’s question the government and hold them responsible. Make them to deliver on their promises. Yell out loud when you are hungry. Ask them to give us the good roads they promised, the free education they promised, etc.
I have never ever and will never support anything insurrectional. The protest will be peaceful. We want a peaceful protest, not an insurrectional one.
We understand our country is lagging. There is a solution. Vote in the right people with the best solution at hand. Any insurrection will further push the country into another abyss. I repeat, WE WILL NEVER support anything insurrectional.
I wish to extend my thanks, and appreciation to my compatriots, who have chosen the passive approach, but there are some clarifications that are needed. When you asked us to elect Charles Taylor in 1997, so that we can avoid the reoccurrence of war, did it actually stop us from returning to war? When you asserted that rejecting CDC at the polls, would have resulted to street violence, did you forget that incompetence leads the failure, and failure breeds chaos? You have taken the stage again, with your passivity, but I am sorry to disappoint you, this time. Please be warned that these cowards, who are asking you to wait for 2023, will not hesitate to ask you, after the 2023 elections are rigged, to wait for Weah’s second term. These are the same breed of people, who sit by, when Tubman was imposing himself on our people. COWARDS! They have all the best reasons for not going what is needed. It is crystal clear, that Weah is unable to handle the affair of our dear nation, therefore it is just fair that he steps aside, in order to save the state. DON’T LISTEN TO THEM, AS THEY ARE THE REAL ENEMIES OF THE STATE!
Paye,
We need to uphold our fragile democracy. That’s not how a transition works. There are legal ways to replace a government. Weah will serve his term. Liberians will learn lessons and make better choice next time.
As opposition, our role is to question the government and hold them accountable.
While we support every form of peaceful protest, we must learn to STOP DAYDREAMING! THERE WILL BE A PEACEFUL TRANSITION IN LIBERIA
Ha, ha, ha these same people that spoiled Liberia through stealing now want things to be fixed in two years time… Not possible!
Too many people speaking in George Weah gov.
Vox Populei, vox Dei(“The voice of the people is the voice of God”). Weah is a disaster. The people have spoken . Weah must go to safe Liberia from kleptocrats deeply embedded in his government.
Democracy does not work like that.
Vote him out in 2023. NO MORE COUP D’ETAT in Liberia.
NO MORE REBELLION in Liberia.
Heed to democratic practice!
If “The Minister of Justice” is terming the call for protest “a treasonable act”, he too needs to go..!!
Ooooh, I get it now. If the president resigns, that means all of his incompetent ministers are going to be out of their jobs.
So, this bonehead is now trying to only protect his job instead of protecting the constitution and the rights of the Liberian people.
No government is going! No minister is going! And PRESIDENT WEAH the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia remains President for twelve consecutive years of the Republic of Liberia!
The corrupt ELITES lost their grip to power since the man of the people – George Manneh Weah founded the Congress for Democratic Change, and subsequently the Coalition for Democratic Change! The ELITES and their handfull of supporters will just have to live with this reality or perish in their disatisfaction with their lost on the grip of power!
Election is 2023; which is the best time to stand your ground via the election.
Protesting is NOT a crime!! But remember, TWO Liberian Presidents were “murdered” in office in recent history! A different theme, “Better Government “, ” No more corruption “,etc.
Do you all understand what a protest is? People have a constitutional right to call for a change. The president is under n8 obligation to comply. They are calling for president weah to step down Himself rather than calling for undemocratic removal. This is not wrong. Anyone remember the Ellen step down campaign? Cdcians have forgotten the caskets and the promise to make Liberia “ungovernable? ” well Dr Frankenstein, meet your monster…