CoP Responds to Protest Postponement

“We did not call of the protest… but we oblige…”

In response to the 11th hour intervention by the Liberia’s foreign partners, calling for a change of date and venue for the protest that was scheduled for today, December 30, 2019, the Council of Patriots (CoP) has announced their provisional compliance with the postponement of the protest. However, the organizers have emphatically stated that the Government of Liberia’s proposed new date and venue — Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium — are unacceptable.

Below are highlights of the CoP press conference, held today at 10 a.m. at the headquarters of Roots FM in Monrovia: