CoP Rejects ECOWAS Plea for One-Day Protest Action

Confirmed reports reaching the Daily Observer say the Council of Patriots (CoP), organizers of the planned June 7 “peaceful protest” have rejected pleas by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation to restrict the protests to a single day.
According to insider sources, a member of the Liberian delegation to the ECOWAS parliament (name withheld), who according to sources, virtually lives in Abuja, has been acting behind the scenes with the intention to derail the June 7 protests.
Additionally, according to sources, the said individual had attempted to sit in the meeting between the Council of Patriots and the ECOWAS delegation, however, his attempt was rebuffed by the CoP, who insisted that his presence in the meeting would have necessitated a walkout of the CoP delegation.
Reluctantly, according to sources, the Liberian member of the ECOWAS parliament was forced to leave the meeting hall upon insistence of the CoP.
Further, according to sources, the CoP was asked to disclose what were their demands, but they responded saying the CoP being an amalgamation of several groups, had varying demands, some of which have already been publicly disclosed. They noted further that on the day of the protest, and probably in the succeeding days the protesters, will make known their full list of demands.
In a related development, it has been revealed that threats by Attorney Arthur Johnson to petition the Supreme Court to place a stay order on the June 7 protests have been actualized as the Supreme Court has already cited the parties to appear before Justice-in-Chambers, Joseph Nagbe, for a conference to show reasons why a stay order should or should not be placed on the June 7 protests.
But a source close to the CoP, speaking to the Daily Observer, said the petition is an insidious attempt to quash the right of the people to freely assemble and consult on the common good, as the Constitution provides. Continuing, he said while the Supreme Court is the highest arbiter of justice in the land, it derives its power from the people and therefore lacks the power or legal right to prevent an assembly of the people in whom the Constitution says, all power is inherent.
Therefore, according to the source, the CoP is more likely than not to ignore the citation from the Supreme Court, because in the opinion of the CoP, the Court is allowing itself to be dragged into a matter of a political nature that is non-justiciable.
At this stage, it remains unclear how the matter is going to play out, should protest organizers fail to honor the citation from Justice-in-Chambers, Joseph Nagbe.
Legal pundits say the Court may try to enforce compliance by issuing a Writ of Contempt on protest organizers, and ultimately, a Writ of Arrest.
But given the very short time left to June 7, and given the very politically charged atmosphere, enforcing a Writ of arrest for Contempt could prove to be a very daunting challenge.
Meanwhile, reports say, Monrovia residents have been stocking up on food and other basic necessities in anticipation of a prolonged shut down of commercial activities in the city as a result of the June 7 protests, which is expected to draw a large following.
Unfortunately, each and every one of Liberia’s 3 branches of government (Executive, Judiciary, and Legislative) comprises elements that exhibit high levels of ineptitude.
*** Given Article 17 of the revised Liberian constitution ***
Why would any qualified member of the Judiciary Branch even consider any case that opposes The Right of The Liberian People to exercise their freedom of Peaceful Assemble?
Oh, I almost forgot. Dortu-Siboe DOG has a Narrative for this question too.
I would like to remind the Justice(s) and anyone who presents an obstacle that would impede the will of The People to protest during this time of national economic hardship; such individual(s) shall be in direct violation of ARTICLE 17 of the Liberian constitution.
And the penalty may include removal from office through the legal framework of the constitution (impeachment) — perpetuated by The People of Liberia.
Article 17 gives the people the “right to assemble..in orderly and peaceable manner”, BUT it does not, I repeat, it does not give them the right to stop other people from moving FREELY throughout Liberia.
In other words, if your “peaceful protest” becomes a major nuisance (disturbing the public’s peace!), you should be arrested! You will not be allowed to violate the rights of large number of people who are not interested in your so called “peaceful protest”! (see article 13a)!
These protest organizers (COP) are acting unreasonable. ECOWAS should let them (COP) know that, if they (COP) intend to use street protests to advance political change, that ECOWAS, along with the Liberian government, will provide security for only one day, June 7.
After that day, if your “peaceful protest” becomes a major nuisance (blocking traffic, peace, impeding the free flow of commerce, or stopping productive people from working!), you will be arrested! You will not be allowed to violate the rights of large number of people who are not interested in your “peaceful protest”! (see article 13a of the Liberian Constitution)!