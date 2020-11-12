COP Reinforces Call for Protest on Nov. 16

The pressure group, Council of Patriots, says it will commence its “endless protest” on Monday, November 16, 2020 until the George M Weah administration can address some of the poor governance issues, including mismanagement of state resources and the continued fears that have engulfed the country.
Council of Patriots has been known in recent times for staging a series of protests against the Weah Administration for what it terms as “Poor governance,” an accusation that the Weah administration has denied with the President himself mentioning in one of his speeches that his government has done “Better” in a few years than any other government that had existed in Liberia.
Council of Patriots Secretary-general, Mulbah Yourgbor at a press conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Monrovia, indicated that the CDC-led government is allegedly involved in broad-day theft of the country’s resources.
“We are affected by the mismanagement of our resources, including partisans and supporters of the CDC. CDC is running a country that makes people not to associate with their party because of fear,” Yourgbor said.
On the controversial stimulus package costing the country to expend US$30 million, Mr. Yourgbor said the CDC-government makes the public to believe that food distribution was real but it is faked.
It can be recalled that the Weah-led administration, in order to address some humanitarian issues that came with the Coronavirus, announced a stimulus package for vulnerable people in communities across the country, but the impact of the distribution is yet to be felt across Montserrado County, where it began, let alone elsewhere around the country.
Yourgbor said the impending protest by the COP will show to the Weah-led administration that “enough is enough” and the Liberian people are prepared for change.
According to him, if Liberians fail to turnout in thousands, the Weah-led administration will continue on the same trajectory the vast majority of people are crying from.
He said the COP will also demand the immediate dismissal of the chairperson of the Liberia-Anti Corruption Commission (LACC), Ndubusi Nwabudike, stating “It was unfortunate for President Weah to keep a Nigerian in such a strategic place.”
Committing the COP to defending the cause of the people, Yourgbor said the pressure group will continue to stand in the gap for the Liberian people amid the huge challenges facing the country.
“Our rights have been violated. We will ensure that the government remains accountable to the people,” he said.
COP founder Henrique Pedro Costa, or Henry Costa, who once threatened buying guns to bring down the administration, knows that for the past five years, or more foreign financial supports have been shoring up annual budgets. He is also not oblivious to the reality that continual business-killing protests make Liberia an unattractive destination for investors and tourists whose presence has become indispensable to ensuring recovery of an inherited severely ailing economy.
With that foreknowledge, one would think a “patriot” should put country first, but not hm. Why should he? Costa harangued the Four Collaborative Political Parties into adopting a combative posture, which was birthed sometime in March 2019 by a threat to carry out nationwide civic action regarding a fathom LD $16 billion container. Mind you, that was immediately after thugs had burnt down a police station in Margibi territory on foolishness.
Not surprisingly, a media space that was warned on February 28, 2019 by the international community to not promote violence didn’t pursue the LNP investigations of that arson some had described as a symbolic resistance to public order. Moreover, though terroristic murders recently claimed the lives of three auditors, and the case is ongoing, Costa must please his anti-establishment gofundme financiers even under a pandemic. CPP, do rein in Commandante Costa; let the customary pre-election protest stop. Don’t add to the potentially dangerous siege mentality in our neighborhood.
I definitely knew that you would have commented in defense of the Government, that is the more reasons we or the Government of the day should encourage the existence of viable political institutions(Parties), so some of the these issues can be discussed in a political theater; but as the Government is proceeding now, it is driving away dissent, critical voices and muzzling political parties or crowding them out from the space. So, what is left is the “do not care” people who are willing to go to whatever length to exert their rights. Since Liberian leaders cannot learned from history, they will be taught over and over again.
I am retelling inconvenient facts about a Mama Liberia whose Guinean and Ivorian borders have recently seen refugees crossings due to political violence at home. For crying out loud, even the U.S feels economic pinch caused by street protests and COVID-19. By the way, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Ivory Coast don’t embolden any agent provocateur benefiting financially from threats of streets’ protests; they have policing organizations which enforce their laws, and effectively use the courts to prosecute offenders. Needless to say, Costa had a taste of that experience under the UP administration.