COP Reinforces Call for Protest on Nov. 16

The pressure group, Council of Patriots, says it will commence its “endless protest” on Monday, November 16, 2020 until the George M Weah administration can address some of the poor governance issues, including mismanagement of state resources and the continued fears that have engulfed the country.

Council of Patriots has been known in recent times for staging a series of protests against the Weah Administration for what it terms as “Poor governance,” an accusation that the Weah administration has denied with the President himself mentioning in one of his speeches that his government has done “Better” in a few years than any other government that had existed in Liberia.

Council of Patriots Secretary-general, Mulbah Yourgbor at a press conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Monrovia, indicated that the CDC-led government is allegedly involved in broad-day theft of the country’s resources.

“We are affected by the mismanagement of our resources, including partisans and supporters of the CDC. CDC is running a country that makes people not to associate with their party because of fear,” Yourgbor said.

On the controversial stimulus package costing the country to expend US$30 million, Mr. Yourgbor said the CDC-government makes the public to believe that food distribution was real but it is faked.

It can be recalled that the Weah-led administration, in order to address some humanitarian issues that came with the Coronavirus, announced a stimulus package for vulnerable people in communities across the country, but the impact of the distribution is yet to be felt across Montserrado County, where it began, let alone elsewhere around the country.

Yourgbor said the impending protest by the COP will show to the Weah-led administration that “enough is enough” and the Liberian people are prepared for change.

According to him, if Liberians fail to turnout in thousands, the Weah-led administration will continue on the same trajectory the vast majority of people are crying from.

He said the COP will also demand the immediate dismissal of the chairperson of the Liberia-Anti Corruption Commission (LACC), Ndubusi Nwabudike, stating “It was unfortunate for President Weah to keep a Nigerian in such a strategic place.”

Committing the COP to defending the cause of the people, Yourgbor said the pressure group will continue to stand in the gap for the Liberian people amid the huge challenges facing the country.

“Our rights have been violated. We will ensure that the government remains accountable to the people,” he said.