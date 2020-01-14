CoP Bounces Back with Threat to Protest Again If….

Having announced, following the January 6 protest, that it does not have any new plan to protest but remains consistent in demanding redress from the George Weah Administration of its list of petitions, the Council of Patriots (CoP) has threatened to organize another protest against action by the government to sell nine of Liberia’s oil blocks.
Though the COP frowns on the sale, especially the manner in which the bidding is being done, Henry P. Costa, chairman of the CoP, says “it is very frustrated by reports that the President has fifty percent share in two of the blocks.”
The World Oil website reports that the “Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) announced the launch of its next offshore licensing round, expected to commence in April 2020.”
Mr. Costa made the disclosure on Sunday during a press conference in Monrovia when he emphasized that President Weah continues to work in his personal interest and not for the people of Liberia.
“The Government of Liberia, through President Weah, wants to sell nine oil blocks in one bid round. Of those nine oil blocks, Mr. Weah has 50% of two of them and is doing it quietly without making any pronouncement about it,” Mr. Costa said.
“This is a watershed moment for the country and the Authority is excited to reach an agreement with all parties including TGS and NOCAL in promoting Liberia’s offshore acreage and attracting the needed investment in Liberia towards support for the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) under the aegis and leadership of President George M. Weah,” a quote attributed to Archie N. Donmo, Director General at LPRA by World Oil website.
“The CoP wishes to inform you that it will begin to hold a series of mass meetings this week. We will review our operations so that we can resist any attempt by this government to auction away nine of our oil blocks. The next protest will be about oil and nothing else. We will begin to conduct mass meetings across communities first before making the pronouncement for the date of the protest,” he said.
According to Costa, the CoP still has what it takes to put thousands of Liberians into the streets. “We are reviewing our position on it.”
He lauded international and local partners for their efforts to bring peace to Liberia but said the government is not interested in maintaining the peace.
Costa’s laissez-passer saga
On what seems to be a security issue impeding his return to the United States, Costa said “I arrived on the 19 of December 2019, but while coming, I instructed one of my assistants to go to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to secure for me a laissez-passer so I use it to travel from Accra to Liberia because I decided to obtain a Schengen visa to enable me to visit my son who lives in Italy, so I would not travel on my Liberian Passport from Accra to Liberia,” Costa explained.
He added, “I came to Roberts International Airport and presented the laissez-passer to the Immigration officers who processed it, reviewed it, and accepted it in my presence and allow me entrance into my home country, Liberia. Three weeks later, on 10 of January 2020, on my way back to the United States, I received information that the Ministry of Justice on the order of Frank Musa Dean had an order to stop me from leaving Liberia.”
Mr. Costa said considering the situation, I decided not to take the risk of giving them my passport, which they requested in order to seize it.
According to Mr. Costa, he informed the airlines about the situation and his bags were taken off the flight and he went back home.
“I called on the Minister of Justice and he confirmed that they have been investigating how I obtained the laissez-passer,” he said.
Mr. Costa said Immigration informed him to go to the Liberia Immigration Service office to write a simple statement on how he obtained the laissez-passer.
According to Mr. Costa, the Immigration officer informed him of not going against any law by allowing someone in Liberia to obtain the document, but the signature on the document and stamp were forged.
“We raised an issue that when did you realize that the signature on the document and stamp were forged, they said an investigation showed that it was forged but due to my busy schedule with the protest, so they have to allow me to complete the protest first before engaging me,” Mr. Costa said.
“I have contacted my school and the administration is aware that I may not be going now and was granted an excuse. I’m not in a hurry to go to America. I have options and would even transfer online to continue my studies,” he said.
According to Mr. Costa, if the government wants him to be Liberia, he will be in Liberia, emphasizing, “But the government must be ready for tension.”
The Weah administration has seriously granted famous status code to Henry Costa base on their handling of everything that Costa is involved in. When did the government of Liberia realized that, the laser passes provided by Costa at the port of entry in Liberia was not correct? Why is the government being so confrontational to those that are critical about the affairs of the administration hence making these folks as heroes and mouth piece of the Liberian people. Planting guns in Hon Kolubah vehicle was very childish and foolish on the part of the LNP.
The LNP has lost its respect and has really shown to be personal security to the president and not for the Liberians. They are so concerned about protecting the president than the people of Liberia. Arms rubbers are attacking communities on the daily basis and o one has every been caught or prosecuted to start with. Considering the kinds of weapons these arms rubbers are using, folks are saying that the police are involved in these attacks especially those that are within the “SABUE” unit of the LNP. This is very serious and need attention or things will soon and quickly goes out of hand. Here what going to happen in Liberia if this madness continues. The people will soon arms themselves to protect themselves since the government can not protect the people of Liberia. This is how war start because guns has fallen in the hands of everyone.
We all know excatly just what happens when guns falls in the hands of the wrong people in any civil society. The government need to protect everyone at all times through the LNP instead of only protecting yourself. Just remember,the power lies within the masses despite of your maximum protection by state securities and they can over run your securities at any giving time. Be smart and play it smart Mr. President.
Perhaps, truly, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend‘ expedient makes sense in a perennial divide and rule political space”, and its bound to be utilized at times in a world of diversity and scarcity.
But this should have limitations, and NOT DONE within the realm of JOURNALISM, JUSTICE, AND INTELLECTUALISM, OR WHEN IT COMES TO THE COMMON GOOD, HUMAN DECENCY, THE POWER OF REASON, OR THE TRUTH!
And this is where particularly your “comrade” John H.T. Stewart Jr. and his likes behave no different from the dog which returns to its vomit!
That is, how on earth John H. Stewart and his likes who, while still badmouthing Tolbert, Doe, and Taylor, woud, in their “dog returns to its vomit reality,” publish lies only to promote a boy Henty Costa who is been used as an “attack dog” of a Charles Taylor´s crony Benoni Urey known as a notorious killer and thief who got his illgotten wealth By and through lotting and raping the nation´s Maritime Bureau and other major sources of the economy??!!
From: Mamadu S. Bah
NP , Meridian Health
What is your source of information Mr. Costa?
I pray that Liberians will develop the mind of duty to honestly serve in the interest of the people and state.
Hope we can get to the bottom of this another scandal and saga
Two observations…
1. Bah’s use of the analogy “unwanted prostitute” in terms of comparing Costa and company to the people of Liberia is irrefutably correct. The truth is that it is crestfallen for a prostitute to be neglected by her clients. What choice is left if a prostitute is unwanted? She has no profession. Similarly, Costa is a shock jock! If he is understood to be clueless, what else could he do?
In real terms, Costa and company will become unwanted pretty soon once it is known that their self-interests do not jive with those of the Liberian people! Costa wants Weah to go, but no one knows what his game plan is. Costa, be democratic for a moment. The year 2023 is coming. Be patient. More importantly, be sensible. (I am not your sympathizer, never!)
Second….
I think Petarus Dolo is spot on by questioning whether Costa can verify his claim about Weah’s 50% share in the sale of oil blocks. There seems to be a kind of jiggery-pokery ingrained in Costa and company. Although they wrote separately, I think Bah and Dolo have got the same idea!
Note well:
This is funny but true!
Bah and Dolo are patriotic, but their political philosophies and religious upbringing are as different as night and day. So although they may strike patriotic tunes, they cannot sit around the same table to eat palm butter over rice! You ask Dolo to pray and he’ll revert to Alexander Cummings in his opening statement. Before Dolo opens his eyes, expecting Bah to say something, Bah will be gone about his studies.
Hang in there guys!
Hahaha big Uncle Hney, that you againooooh. I hear you Sir. We want good for Mama Liberia ooohhhh. Our old people suffered too much in the hands of our Children.
May God blessed we all yahhhhh. For our poor people na paid too many prices, sir.
Home be Home. Thank so much for your understanding Sir.
M.S. Bah
Anytime Bah. You made a point that caught my imagination. Yours was a good analogy.
A prostitute offers her services. But like anything, sometimes people get tired. Costa made the point that Weah wants a certain percentage of oil blocks sales. How did he come to such a conclusion? Sooner or later, the Liberian people will begin to ask questions about Costa’s state of mind. When all is revealed to them without concrete answers, Costa will become unwanted!
I don’t listen to mopes! I don’t give a hoot about how some idiots feel about what I say or write. I will say this over and over… it’s good for people to express themselves. When people protest intelligently, they’re in fact expressing themselves. But it makes absolutely no sense to demand the ouster of an elected president in the middle of his or her presidency. Just wait for 2023 to come.
Trump was impeached. He’s still there. If the US senate votes against him, it’s done! That’s not the case in Liberia. People have to think.
Take care of yourself Bah! Get your eyes away from the opposite people. You know what I mean.
Dear internauts,
With your permission, I would like to do some Mathematics here:
Liberia has 73 representatives and 30 senators, giving a total of 103 people.
I do NOT know how much they are paid but if it is true that each of them is paid $15,000 per month, which I acquiesce to, the government should be paying them a total of (15,000 x 105) $1,575,000 per month; i.e. a total of 18.9 million dollars yearly. Huge sum, isn’t it?
According to the IMF data on Liberia, the following total tax revenues were recorded:
2015 387.7 million dollars
2016 400.8 million dollars
2017 385.9 million dollars
2018 375.6 million dollars
Note 2 trends:
In 2015 and 2016, the last years of Ellen, tax revenues are in ascending order.
In 2017 and 2018, the first 2 years of Weah, tax revenues are in descending order.
Take note, internauts.
Let’s take tax revenue for 2018. Lawmakers’ total annual salaries represent 18.9/375.6 = 5.03%.
Note again, ONLY TAX REVENUE
Know that Liberia’s tax rate on businesses oscillates between 25 and 30%, depending on the nature of the business.
From Ellen days to present, only 0.017% is applied on businesses, and depending on who the government or tax collectors wish to favor. It means Liberia does NOT collect even 1% of the taxes it should be collecting. Where are we going, my people?
Back to our lawmakers, let’s leave their emoluments the way it is. Liberians need to vote for the right people. Representatives and senators play important role in a 3-system leadership. They need security from the day they take office until the end of their days.
Cummings
Mr. Bah, it’s true that I will never share a plate of palm butter rice with you without telling you about Cummings, my ideal political choice for Liberia. There are many reasons to that. I have cited them over and over, needless to get back to them.
Why do you think he would come to Liberia, given is current career achievements and status in society? Out of pure love. This is one altruistic Liberian I have ever seen in my life. I know Liberians. In the 4.8 million Liberians on planet earth, ONLY Cummings could do what he has done.
I am a scary and shy guy. I hate violence, in any form, but I will get in the field to campaign for this guy at the risk of my life come 2023.
We need a real change to be headed by REAL God fearing, a true and patriotic Liberian.
Who knew Weah could buy his way into leadership?
Who knew he could use his first year in office to break down all his 4 houses to transform them into mansions?
Who knew he could not pay Liberians their meagre salaries?
Liberia needs the expertise of some of our people. Come down Uncle Hney. You can be of great help, in any little hole you find yourself.
Weah CANNOT help. He has the good will, but not the skills and expertise.
Cummings and “apologists” can make it, Yes we can!
Try something new in Liberia in 2023. Business as usual has always disappointed us.
Good night to all!
Regardless of the numbers, it’s senseless for lawmakers to make that much money in Liberia, the world’s 7th poorest. Completely senseless! We’ve got schools that are overcrowded. Students do not have their full set of textbooks. Roads are terrible. When it rains, farmers are usually unable to transport their crops to the markets. A litany of problems exist.
One of the ways in which money can be saved is for all salaries of lawmakers and other high-paying government employees to consider a pay cut!
You know the estimated number of Liberia’s population, 4.8 million inhabitants. But you don’t know every one of them neither do you know everyone’s qualification. To say that there is one person (Cummings) who stands out as the best….. Come on, it is your opinion. You’re entitled to your opinions, but not the facts! I will remind you that your dad and mother are part of the 4.8 million inhabitants of Liberia. Do you think Cummings is much better than your parents? I know you’re a Cummings diehard fan. But you slow down a little bit. Don’t be so overwhelmed.
Let me get this right Sir. As long as no one can come up or show up, I consider Cummings the most patriotic and altruistic Liberian. I would love to see others come out to show their love for Liberia.
I know there are many great Liberians out there. What are they doing to uphold their motherland? Most would shy away from their own compatriots. Some may even be in denial of affiliating with Liberia. I have seen many. I have interacted with them to get their motives. Most will say, “my brother, Liberian people, ehn!”, “our people can make people shame oh”, etc. what are they doing to correct the situation?
Missionaries came to Liberia and helped a lot of Liberians for them to be able to help their country in return. Some rather come back to ruin the country, pathetic!
Also, know that both my mom and dad are dead. I am a full-grown man now with my family on my shoulders.
greetings family
it is truly a pleasure to be back home after been out for a while. My trip was fruitful but it is real good to be back home. There is no place like home. there is something quite unique about coming back home. even with all its problems, it is still home for some us.
I see that uncles Aaron and Dolo are still at their playful banter and the occasional jabs at each other is refreshing. Someone is encouraging Uncle Hney to run for office and I don’t care which office it is, but he already has my vote. Just throwing it out there.
2020 is going to be a good year for our country. I can feel it and I know some of you do too. We MUST work together to try to better our land. No one is going to do it for us. I traveled to three African countries recently and in all of those countries,we are the laughing stock. A proud people, we are, and our country was once a safe haven for the likes of Hugh Masekela and Mariam Makeba, two late south African Icons who sought refuge here from their brutal regime. My dad is a walking encyclopedia. how have we allowed ourselves to stoop so low that nations that once look up to us in the past, are now looking down and snubbing their noses at us. Hurtful.
But, the struggle continues.
Peace
Welcome back Joe. It’s indeed a pleasure to read you again. My regards to your family, especially your dad. Tell him Dolo extends his greetings with his highest respect and most sacred admiration. Joe, you portray the values he instilled in you, that’s how a family and society should be to have a better Liberia.
However, you have just touched a key point that really gets me on my nerves. Liberia is the birthplace of the OAU, in fact the idea was nourished by our intellectuals. Liberia molded so many African politicians. Liberia spearheaded many diplomatic missions that brought about the independence of many African countries in the 60s.
Why would these countries have better infrastructure than Liberia? Why would they have many patriotic educated people than Liberia? Why would they have better schools than Liberia if the UL was once a referenced university in West Africa? Why and why?
You know Joe, the other day I was reading the news about a Liberian who died in a swimming pool in the border town of Djekeh, neighboring Guinea. It means Liberians now go for leisure time in that country, wow!
Joe, I hope you will be willing to take a drive with me through Liberia. I would like us to drive around Liberia and see your country in its length and breadth. Then let’s drive through the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo and Benin. Come back on this blog and tell the Liberian people what you saw.
Joe, Liberia doesn’t really exist outside Monrovia. Only the people of Nimba are making strive to making a change, but with quasi inexistence of the central government, why?
Life should be enjoyed in the hinterland; Monrovia should remain the seat of government and business hub.
Cummings and “apologists” will get the job done.
Some half-educated Liberians, NOT YOU HERE JOE, do not even know how a political party is run. Look, we need to force some of them back in the classroom because they just represent what we have in power now. I don’t blame them, I blame the system in place but will change, by hope or by crook.
Have a nice day brother Joe!
Joe,
