CoP Assembles Interim Leadership

Barely a week after Senator Oscar Cooper parted ways the Council of Patriots (CoP), the organizers of the famous June 7 “Save The State” protest, the group has announced the forming of its interim leadership, chaired by Henry P. Costa. The Council of Patriots made the announcement on June 27, 2019.

Senator Cooper, a vocal critic of President George M. Weah , was a stalwart of the CoP and served in an advisory role to the group. However, according to the CoP, weeks before they June 7 protest, he would make known his plans to scale back his public representation of the CoP.

An inside source told the Daily Observer that there was serious friction of personalities within the group, especially regarding who should be in control. According to the source, decision-making “was chaotic at times” due to “the lack of a singular leadership figure and a team with specific roles.”

Howbeit, the separation between Cooper and the CoP was handled cordially.

Going forward, the Council of Patriots has announced its interim leadership, comprising: Henry P. Costa, Chairman; Wilmot Paye, Vice Chair for Administration and Political Parties; Carlos Edison Tingban, Vice Chair for Operations; a representative of CSOs, Vice Chair for Mobilization; Mo Ali, Secretary General; Mamade K. Kaba, Assistant Secretary; Stephen Johnson, Coordinator for Diaspora/International Affairs; Rev. Sanjee Stepter, Treasurer; and Rev. Victor S. N. Saylee, Chaplain.

The CoP’s new Board of Advisors include: Political Leaders of supporting Political Parties, Chairpersons of supporting Political Parties; Senators; Representatives; and Abe Darius Dillon.

Senators Sando Johnson and Daniel Naatehn, as well as Representatives Yekeh Kolubah and Francis Nyumalin, are all still members.