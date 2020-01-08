COP Alerts MOJ Over ‘Missing Vehicles’

-Wants incident investigated; LNP, EPS conflict accounts on discovered guns
The Council of Patriots (COP) has filed a formal complaint to the Ministry of Justice (MOJ), informing the ministry about vehicles belonging to some of its members being missing. The COP is, therefore, is calling on the MOJ to launch an investigation into the incident and ensure that the properties are retrieved.
“On behalf of the Council of Patriots, we sent this letter to formally complain about the breaking into and taking away of two vehicles belonging to two members of the COP,” the communication signed by the Secretary-General of the political pressure group said.
Both vehicles, the letter said, belong to Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah, who is also an executive member of the COP.
The COP is currently the loudest critic of the George Manneh Weah government, as its members’ continual advocacy spur mass discontent among Liberians — a situation that has since led to sporadic protests in Monrovia.
The COP is also the organizer of the June 7, 2019 mass demonstration in Liberia, which was described as the biggest peaceful gathering in the history of Country. However, it was the sequel to the earlier protest on Monday that ended in chaos as state security officers, in a perceived quest to prevent protesters from cooking on the grounds of the protest, teargassed Liberians while at the same time spraying them with a water cannon.
It was during the course of this pandemonium that the COP officials left behind their vehicles that were parked in the premises of the National Legislature.
In its letter sent to the MOJ, the COP said that When the owners went to get their vehicles this morning they were shocked, observing their vehicles were broken into and taken to unknown locations from where the vehicles were parked.
“They informed us that they asked a few people if they had seen the vehicles and were told by a bystander that they saw men believed to be LNP officers breaking into and drove them away,” the letter indicated.
The COP is, therefore, beseeching the intervention of the MOJ not to only ensure that the vehicles are retrieved and returned to the owners, but that the perpetrators be brought to justice.
“We, therefore, request your intervention to ensure these vehicles are retrieved and returned to the owners and hold individual(s) who took them to bear the responsibility,” COP said.
Some of the materials, including an amplifier, laptop, three wireless microphones, 2.5 KVA generator, a sack of water, vehicle registration and insurance papers in the vehicles, the COP believes, were taken away.
“The Toyota SUV Green RAV4 (Plate #HOR -65) had vehicle registration and insurance papers, laptops computer, etc. These two vehicles belong to Hon- Yekeh Kolubah,” said COP.
The COP said that these vehicles were inspected by the Liberian national police and parked in the capitol building parking-lot along with other vehicles on 6 January 2020, during the peaceful gathering of Liberians to demand answers to the rapidly declining economic conditions under President George Weah.
For the most part of the day, the protest was peaceful until security officers began spraying peaceful protestors with hot water and teargas, leaving Representative Kolubah and other protestors to run helter-skelter over the grounds of the capitol building.
“It was due to this stampede, the owners of vehicles were unable to drive their vehicles away from the parking lot,” the letter said.
LNP, EPS Conflicting Accounts on Discovered Guns
Meanwhile, the LNP had stated earlier that it found several weapons including a 9-Millimeter Lugar black pistol with one magazine and four rounds and a barrister Pistol in two of the vehicles belonging to COP’s officials.
However, following the discoveries, Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue and the Director of the Executive Protection Services (EPS), Trokon Roberts, have given contradictory accounts surrounding the incident.
The two top security personnel spoke to the media on separate occasions after they searched three cars and claimed they found the guns.
According to IG Patrick Sudue, the vehicles were abandoned by protesters at the entrance of the Capitol Building and LNP officers drove them to their Police Headquarters, which is within the same vicinity.
According to him, he immediately ordered his officers to search the vehicles and while they were searching, they allegedly found the arms and ammunitions along with a knife and other deadly objects in the lawmaker’s official car, marked ‘HOR 65.’
Based on the discovery of the weapons, IG Sudue said he immediately halted the exercise and ordered his men to call the press to continue with the search in order to ensure transparency in the process.
For the EPS boss, he said immediately after the crowd was dispersed by the LNP, a source immediately called him and informed him that two of the cars used by the protesters had guns in them.
Though reluctant at first about the information, he decided to drive with few of his men to the Police Headquarters on Capitol Hill after incessant calls.
According to him, upon his arrival, he ordered the highest-ranking officer on the ground to search one of the impounded vehicles and when they discovered the pistols and the knife, he immediately called the Deputy LNP Inspector General for Operations, who was not on the scene of the alleged first search.
“I was home and got a hint that the white pickup that Hon. Yekeh Kolubah was using got a gun in it. I reluctantly contacted senior security from the DEA and 102 (Deputy Inspector General for Operations),” Mr. Roberts said.
“There is no point in carrying the group to something you have not seen; so when we drove at the Police headquarters, I asked for the senior Police officer on ground to do us a favor. I told him it is believed that this car is carrying a weapon, and I instructed them to search it and, in no time, a guy found the pistol and it was loaded. While there, I decided to call 102, and he came and I told him that I was informed the second car is also carrying a gun, and I think you (journalists) saw for yourself that it was loaded.”
Tina S. Mehnpaine (intern) contributed to this story.
This headline nonsense about conflicting accounts and contradicting accounts IS ABSOLUTE RED HERRING to distract the public attention from the fact that this rebel thug Yekeh Kolubah was illegally carrying a gun with him found loaded in his car. Let the law take its course. As for those impounded cars, that is a secondary matter, since its left to the investigation of the police.
Even the most semi-literate law enforcement officer in Liberia knows what branch of government, and especially who the vehicle with plate # (HOR -65) belongs to. And that vehicle would be the subject of police investigation or search without the courtesy of alerting the owner, the Hon. Kolubah about what was going on? And weapons were reportedly found in the vehicle(s) yet, up to now the owner has not been confronted with the fruit of crime and arrested thereby?
Moreover, we all saw on a podcast shared on the internet that the vehicles were initially searched at the Capitol where they were parked, with no such incriminating items found in them. All of a sudden a pistol was being displayed as having been found in plain sight on the floor of one of the vehicles? How magical?
And one could even defend Hon Yekeh’s right to carry weapon in addition to now providing his own security guards, since the national government has not only failed to provide the man security, but has done nothing to protect this man and his family, in the wake of physical assaults including shooting at his house.
As an opposition citizen/representative whose life is more at risk than any ordinary citizen, Hon. Kolubah has the right to take all the necessary precautions to defend and safeguard himself and his family, under the prevailing toxic anti-opposition environment in Liberia. So, even if possession of weapon is now illegal in Liberia, Hon Yekeh Kolubah should be exempt to carry weapons of any kind and principally because the government has blatantly and unjustifiably refused to accord the man and his family the necessary protective courtesies, deserving of government officials of his ranking.
More importantly and by these ill-advised tendencies of government, having to do with unmitigated dysfunctional healthcare and educational systems, teargassing and water hosing of protesters, brutalizing opposition elements, alarming uninvestigated deaths of citizen under mysterious circumstances, continuous impassable motor roads half of the year, hopeless economic prospects buttressed by unbridled level of corruption, it is clear and especially scary that Liberia is once again percolating to another possible revulsive point.
Unless the needless deaths of over 250 thousands of our loved ones in our recent internecine war means nothing to us collectively, then we need to ensure these foolhardy tendencies stop and immediately. We need to speak up, or support those speaking up on our behalf against bad government policies and actions that are causing us more pains and harm than good.
If we don’t want another war or whatever the confusion that will send us running for cover again, these are the times decry those unwholesome tendencies that could plunge our country into chaos and at each other throats again. Thank you.
Even the least semi-literate law enforcement officer…
Liberia will rebound, and very soon. The dark days will be forgotten when the right people (ANC) take over in 2023.
The country will once again know real peace, love and democracy. Liberians will once again be put to work, instead of politicking.
Sustainable development will begin, there will be no witch hunt or incrimination.
The pride of the Lone Star will be restored and revered.
To all, we understand you are hungry because the people at the helm of leadership don’t know how to harness our resources to generate revenue. As a pregnant woman, bear the pain as delivery time is fast approaching for smiles to once more illuminate your faces.
Peace unto the hungry children of Liberia!
Insane Dolo
Yeah, the same smiles your NPFL illuminated on the faces of Liberians when your brought the war that kill 250,000 people, raped women and displaced children in the name of liberating Liberian, Now is it ANC, get that crap out of here. You are illegitimate and an imposter that is making promises and plans the ANC is not aware of. You need to shut up.
You extortionist Henry Costa, did you not say you scumbags were “going nowhere “, and you were resolute to “stay on the streets until the Government concedes to your crazy demands”? Why are you scumbags back into your cages WITHOUT any of your stupid demands responded to? The government has set a very good precedent not to bow to any demand from any such group as yours in your acts of ectortion and banditry.